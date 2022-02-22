BILLINGS — Havre girls basketball coach Dustin Kraske has referred to the Eastern A divisional as a “second state tournament.” As in, the divisional tournament is extremely difficult to win.
History bears out Kraske’s statement, which he made in 2019. Over the past four seasons, Eastern A representatives have appeared in the state championship game. And the girls’ portion of the divisional, particularly the past three versions, is dotted with thrilling semifinals and electrifying title games.
Take last year’s championship, for instance. Billings Central defeated Havre 44-43 in a game that featured 12 ties and 14 lead changes.
Or how about the Rams’ 64-60 semifinal overtime win over the Blue Ponies in 2020 when Central’s Mya Hansen hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation? That game had 13 ties and 13 lead changes. The next night, the Rams won the tournament title when Maria Stewart tipped just enough of a game-tying 3-point attempt with three seconds left to preserve a win over Hardin.
Let’s go back to 2019, when Chloe Paharik’s overtime 3-pointer with three seconds left propelled the Rams to a 43-40 semifinal win over Laurel. Again, the championship was another close one: Central ended Havre’s 44-game winning streak with a 44-42 victory.
This even goes back to 2016, when the “super divisional” format of bringing the then-Eastern A and Central A together for the first time. In the semifinals, Central topped Havre 32-30 and Browning edged Lewistown 53-50. Browning then claimed the championship 32-30 over the Rams the following night.
Expectations should be the same when the divisional tournament tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Havre, Central and Hardin held down three of the top four spots in last week’s final 406mtsports.com rankings: the defending champion Blue Ponies (17-1) were No. 1; the Rams (15-3) were No. 3; and the Bulldogs (15-3) came in at No. 4.
It’s been a combination of those three teams that have taken the top three spots at the tournament the last three seasons (the top four qualify for the state tournament.)
The boys’ side of the tournament hasn’t been as dramatic through the years, though they did join the close-games party at least year’s tournament.
Central won its second divisional title in three seasons, 47-46 over Laurel, while Lewistown needed a 66-60 win over Hardin in overtime to claim third place.
This time Lewistown (17-1) brings a No. 1 ranking to the tournament, the Golden Eagles’ lone loss coming earlier this month to Glendive, 66-63. Speaking of the Red Devils (14-4), they’re unranked but an early-season win over No. 4 Laurel (11-7) and a regular-season series split with defending state champion Central (11-7) certainly bolsters their resume.
Glendive comes into the tournament having won eight straight games.
All this is to say, the Eastern A should be another tough one to win.
Tough-luck season for Senior's Romei
Drew Haws’ mind was racing last Tuesday night. The Billings Senior boys basketball coach had lost that night to intra-city rival Billings Skyview, but that wasn’t what was keeping him awake.
Haws couldn’t stop thinking about Broncs senior Liam Romei, who had his season and his high school career end with just over a minute left in the game when he dislocated his right ankle.
Senior night was coming up for the Broncs two days later, and Haws knew that it was important for Romei to be a part of that ceremony.
Romei had broken his wrist in December, and his estimated recovery time of eight to 10 weeks put him well past the senior night festivities and into the Eastern AA divisional. More than anything, Romei wanted to be healthy by senior night, and he made it back on the floor well ahead of that schedule.
But, in just his second game back and after scoring 19 points for the Broncs, Romei was hit with the second serious injury of his season.
That night, Haws came up with the plan to start Romei on senior night anyway, even if we was on crutches. The day after the injury, Haws told Romei to bring his uniform to the next night’s game.
When tipoff time came Thursday against Belgrade, Haws stationed Romei — crutches and all — in front of the Senior bench, while the rest of the Broncs circled around the jump ball. Haws had discussed the plan with Panthers coach Luke Powers beforehand, and the Panthers sent one player to the center circle and had the remaining four players in front of their bench.
The Panthers allowed the Broncs to win the tip, and Haws immediately called timeout to take Romei out of the game to a rousing ovation.
“Liam is a really special kid, and he’s put in so much time,” Haws said, explaining why he wanted to honor his senior. “Basketball is his love. As a coach, it’s so sad to see a kid that loves it that much, because not as many love it as much as Liam. Very few put in as much time as he does. He’s certainly someone that if anyone deserves anything, it’d be him.”
Between the two injuries, Romei played just five games for the Broncs and averaged 12.6 points. He had hopes of playing college basketball and still does, though he admitted he might have to go “a different route” than originally planned, be it as a walk-on somewhere or beginning at a junior college.
More than a week after the injury happened, his ankle remained swollen.
“I’ve never seen an ankle that color before. It’s all sorts of blue and purple and red. It’s got everything on it,” Romei said.
Romei was told that he tore at least three ligaments in the ankle, but a decision on whether he’ll have surgery hasn’t been made.
In the meantime, he’s glad he was able to be on the floor for senior night, even if it wasn’t how he expected it to go.
“It was kind of an emotional night,” Romei said. “That’s the last thing I expected was to not be playing on senior night after coming back from my wrist injury. It’s definitely a really good feeling of how many people reached out after hearing about the injury.
“My phone for like those next three or four days was just blown up by people texting me left and right, people that I haven’t talked to in like, forever, just sending me prayers and thoughts. It’s definitely made the process a lot easier, knowing how many people know how hard I worked and how unlucky, I guess, I was. Having so many people by my side makes it a lot easier.”
