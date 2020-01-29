Once cut for being a 'pain in the butt,' Billings Senior's Reece Connolly now a pain for opponents

BILLINGS — Reece Connolly dejectedly walked out the door, and as he did, Billings Senior boys basketball coach Drew Haws felt there was a good chance he’d seen the last of the sophomore.
Not that that’s what Haws wanted. No, he was hoping for the exact opposite after cutting Connolly. Problem was, Connolly was talented, yes, but he also was, in Haws’ words, “a pain in the butt.”
“Maybe your skill level is good enough to make it, but right now, these other things that you have going, takes away from your talent,” Haws said he told Connolly. “If you can fix this, this and this, which are just things you have to choose to overcome ... It’s not like you have to shoot 1,000 jump shots a day like some of these kids would have to. You just have to become a less selfish person, grow up a little bit, and do this, this and this.
“I think that he heard it. I think he was disappointed and he was upset, but I think in the back of his mind he understood we were not giving up on him.”
Haws has been coaching 15 years — the last seven as a head coach — and so he knew there are three main outcomes when a player gets cut: the player moves on, never to try out again; the player transfers; or it stokes a fire.
It doesn’t take much to stoke Connolly’s fire, for better or worse. He’s had to look out for himself starting at a young age, so it also doesn’t take much to raise his defenses.
His parents split up when he was 3 years old, and he’d bounced around from Baker to Glendive to Hardin back to Glendive and finally to Billings in a span of about 10 years. During that time social services intervened in his family life, Connolly said, and living in a foster home became a possibility. Instead, Connolly wound up living with his grandmother.
So, while Haws was wondering if he’d ever see Connolly walk back into that room again, Connolly was thinking, "I’ll be back."
“It hurt,” Connolly, now a senior, said after a recent practice. “So I kind of just used it as fuel. Man, I’m going to show him that I’m way better than anybody he kept.”
Along with a week or so of crying — Connolly’s the first to admit he’s an emotional guy — he regrouped.
Normally, Haws said, players tend to avoid coaches after they are cut. Not Connolly.
Instead, Connolly sought out the Broncs coach and pestered the team’s staff with questions. When is open gym? Can I play with you guys in the summer? Connolly told himself he was going to be somewhere every day, be it the weight room or the gym.
It was the reaction Haws and his coaching staff wanted.
Connolly hadn’t been coachable and thought he was the best player in the gym. He’d get into arguments with teammates and coaches.
Even Connolly knew he had a bad attitude.
The best solution, Haws felt, was to cut him.
“That’s part of our job is to help this kid in life, you know, and not just keep him because he’s a talented kid,” Haws said. “But he’s got to learn some life lessons. So, ultimately, the hope was he’d come back, but we didn’t know for sure. And sure enough he did.”
Connolly made the cut the next season, his junior year, and saw some varsity time. But by the end of a frustrating season — the Broncs won just two regular-season games — he was back to making poor decisions. He picked up a couple technical fouls in junior varsity games, and Haws decided to leave Connolly off the varsity roster for the divisional tournament.
Time for another lesson.
Somewhere along the way, Connolly found a bit of focus. Senior football coach Chris Murdock said he has had “a lot of pep talks” with Connolly. Murdock and Connolly recalled one such talk that came when Murdock reached out after Connolly had been cut from basketball that sophomore year.
“Reece is a really gifted athlete,” Murdock said. “A lot of times, especially in a situation like that, kids need somebody to believe in them more than they believe in themselves, you know what I mean? The voice in their head isn’t telling them what they need to hear, so I just reminded him of what kind of an athlete he was.”
Connolly found success on the football field this past fall, intercepting passes as a defensive back. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, he’s quick enough to be a cover man, yet physical enough to tackle. That combination, along with his special teams skills, enticed Montana Western, and Connolly signed with the Frontier Conference program in January.
Haws said Connolly’s football accomplishments have had some carryover. Still, it hasn’t been easy.
Connolly has lived with his older brother, Ryate, for the past four years. Reece was spending the summer of his freshman year in Billings with Ryate, ready to return to Glendive to live with his grandmother, when Ryate dropped him off at Senior High School one morning.
“What’s going on?” Reece asked.
Unbeknownst to Reece, Ryate had signed him up for Senior’s football camp. That’s how Reece found out he wouldn’t be going back to Glendive; instead, he’d live with Ryate, who planned to become his guardian.
“I definitely thought it was a relief not to live that home life anymore and I got to hang out with my brother,” Reece said. “He’s like my best friend. I’ve gotten to hang out with my brother these four years and it’s been really cool.”
Typical for Connolly, his senior season for basketball hasn’t been smooth. Shortly after the season started, he was injured in practice when an elbow from a teammate broke his nose and fractured his right eye socket in three places.
After being fitted for a black protective mask borrowed from Senior girls player Brenna Linse, Connolly scored 18 points in his next game — prompting chants of “We love Batman!” from the Broncs student section — and 13 points the game after that.
Surgery was eventually required, forcing him to miss one game. But overall he’s been a pleasant surprise for the Broncs, averaging 11.2 points per game largely by making 52% of his 3-point shots, which ties him for third in Class AA.
A quick guard, Connolly’s role is to play within himself, handle the ball, make good decisions and take good shots when they are there. In other words, be coachable. Both Murdock and Haws said Connolly has made strides in that regard.
“You want to see every kid who comes through here reach their potential,” Murdock said. “I, at 39 years old, need people to see things I don’t see in myself and encourage me. Anytime I can do that for a kid, I’m going to do that.”
Connolly admitted he's still combative at times, but he’s working on that. Haws is just glad he is taking this opportunity and running with it, and helping the Broncs win some games along the way.
“I was hoping for this, but I didn’t know that for sure,” Haws said. “It was a chance we took and when he left it could have been the last time we saw him, or it could end up that we’d have him starting as a senior. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in between those two, but he’s just done the right things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.