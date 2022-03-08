HELENA — All season long, it has felt like the Helena Capital boys basketball team has been on a mission to win a state title.
Really, it dates back to the 2021 Class AA state tournament when the Bruins were one win short of the state championship game and also one win shy of brining home some hardware as they ultimately finished fourth.
The Bruins returned the majority of their starters from last season's team and that group includes all-state performer Brayden Koch, who scored 31 points in last Saturday's Western AA championship win over Missoula Big Sky.
That win not only gave the Bruins their first Western AA tournament title (it started back in 2018) but it was their first time winning the Western AA since 2014, which also happens to be the last time the Bruins took home the Class AA state championship.
Beyond that, it gave the Bruins confidence heading into the Metra in Billings for the state tournament this week, which opens on Thursday for the Bruins against Bozeman Gallatin (11-11) at 1:30 p.m.
"We are loose and confident," Koch said. "I think that (Western AA) tournament championship gave us a lot of confidence and from last week to this week, we just seem to be getting better and better."
Yet, a big key for the Bruins and Koch is not looking ahead.
"We just have to take it one game at a time," he said. "That's the most important thing. We can't afford to look ahead."
Gallatin is in just its second season of Class AA basketball and qualified for state this season thanks to a pair of wins at the Eastern AA Divisional last weekend. Junior Eli Hunter comes in averaging 16 points game for the Raptors. He's also one of the best 3-point shooters in the state, while 6-foot-6 senior big man Ryan Schlepp averages 10 points and nine rebounds per game.
"The first thing that sticks out about (Gallatin) is that they play really hard," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Coach Michael Claxton really has them competing and that's a great foundation. They rebound the ball well. They have good size, so we will have to control the glass and we turned the ball over entirely too much in the first game. It's going to be a tough contest, Eli Hunter can go off for 25 against you and not that you want to focus too much on one guy but it's going to be a challenge."
One thing that will make it easier for the Bruins is the fact that in Koch's absence earlier this season due to illness, some others have stepped up such as Jacob Curry, Trysten Mooney, and Nick Michelotti among others.
"We had to learn how to play without Brayden," Almquist said. "And then we had to learn to play with him again and that took a little time. I think in the last half of the year we have been a little up and down confidence wise and I think we really gained some confidence with how we played against some really good competition on a big stage. I thought we really responded and raised our game and I think the kids feel that and I think they feel like they are getting back to where we were midseason before Brayden was gone for a little while."
But as the Bruins know after losing in the state quarterfinals and semifinals in each of the past two years, there is no room for error.
Almquist also knows from his many years of state tournament experience that you need a something else too.
"You have to get a little luck," he said. "You have to play well and get some breaks along the way. That's the truth."
Capital is hoping to force some of its own breaks this time around and with three state tournament wins since 2020, as well as a divisional championship last weekend, there is no doubt CHS is battle-tested.
"It's good to know that we have experience and have played in these kind of games," Mooney, a senior guard said. "When it's crunch time, in the fourth quarter, that experience helps a lot. We know what we're doing."
Mooney also knows how it feels to win a state championship. He was part of the Helena Senators state AA legion championship team in the summer of 2021 and he said this Capital reminds him of that.
"On the Senators, we were always just having fun," he said. "And I feel like it's the same here with the basketball team. We are always having fun with each other and joking around and I think that plays a crucial role for us. If you have guys that don't get along that brings you down, but when it's like you are playing ball with your best friends, it makes you play even better."
The Bruins are hoping their combination of talent and chemistry with guys like Koch, Mooney, Curry, Hayden Opitz, Michelotti, Luke Dowdy, Tyler Kovick, Jamey Michelotti, Hudsen Grovom and others will lead to another fun weekend and a state championship.
If Capital is successful against Gallatin on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., the Bruins will advance to the semifinal round Friday at 6:30 p.m. against either Billings Skyview or Kalispell Glacier.
The Class AA state championship game is set for Saturday night at 8:30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.