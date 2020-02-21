One last crosstown: Bragging rights, legacy and much more at stake for Bengals, Bruins

In any sport, on any team, there are certain games and certain moments that define you.
For the athletes at Helena High and Helena Capital, one of those games, one of those moments, comes in the crosstown rivalry, which will be renewed in boys basketball Friday night.
"I think it's something that always sticks in your head," said Helena head coach Brandon Day. "With me being a Helena High alum, I remember the crosstown games more than any other and part of that is just the atmosphere and experience."
The atmosphere feels more like the state tournament than the regular season and for the seniors, the final game is one they will always remember.
"You always want to end on a good note," Helena senior Hayden Ferguson said. "During my four years of playing sports, we have been going back and forth quite a bit with Capital, so to get one final win would kind of solidify things for me going into the next stage of my life."
Of course, just like they did last season at the Class AA state tournament or in the state football playoffs a couple years back, a postseason matchup between the Bengals and Bruins is always possible.
But if that doesn't come to fruition, for Ferguson, as well as Logan Brown and others, it will be their last go-around in a crosstown rivalry game.
Which means they want to make it count.
"It's crosstown and you always want to beat your rivals," Brown said. "And the last time against them, I didn't have the best game, so you want to try and come back from that."
Brown, who also played running back for the Bengals, is used to competing against the likes of Parker Johnston and Bridger Grovom, who are gridiron standouts at Capital, too.
And after years of competing, with some wins and some losses, he wants to go out with a victory.
"It definitely gives you a little more drive for sure," Brown said. "Knowing that unless we meet at divisionals or state, this will be the last one."
Especially when the rivals know each other as well as Grovom, Ferguson and Brown all do.
"It's weird to think that it could be our last crosstown against each other," Grovom said. "I grew up playing with Logan and Hayden so that's pretty cool."
Grovom also said it makes him want those bragging rights even more.
"It's always important," He said. "We want to be able to tell them that we won."
Johnston is a senior for the Bruins and he delivered some heroics in crosstown football with what ended up being the game-winning touchdown in a 7-6 battle.
Now, he wants to add one last memory in crosstown, on the basketball floor.
"It would mean a lot," Johnston said. "We want to get this last one and not look back."
While the Bruins and Bengals want to beat each other, this rivalry is also one of mutual respect.
"They are great people and great competitors," Johnston said of Brown and Ferguson. "Anytime you play them it's a great game and it's fun. It's the most fun game of the year just because of the competitive spirit. We know that we won't play perfect and they won't play perfect, so we just have to be more competitive."
And that respect, which exists between the two sides, has been earned on the gridiron, as well as on the basketball floor.
"These guys (Johnston, Grovom, Brown, Ferguson) have competed a lot during their four years here," Day said. "And really all four of them have played significant time in both football and basketball. They are all good kids, they are all hard working and they are fun to watch."
Capital head coach Guy Almquist even dished out some respect for Ferguson and Brown after the first meeting between the two rivals.
"(Hayden) Ferguson and (Logan) Brown, I would be in any foxhole with those two. They are great competitors," Almquist said following the game.
That drive to compete makes crosstown what it is, but the mutual respect also makes it special.
"Both programs have a lot of respect for each other," Day said. "I feel like both sides really push for good people more than anything."
In one way, crosstown basketball offers something football doesn't, the chance for Capital and Helena High to win on their rivals home floor.
The Bengals missed their chance in the first matchup and now the Bruins take aim at winning in the Jungle on Friday night.
"We already got the first one and getting the second would be nice," Johnston said. "We have struggled (at the Jungle) the last couple of years, so we want to prove that we can win on the road."
Likewise for the Bengals, it becomes even more important to hold serve at home, to at least salvage a split.
"You have to take more pride in it," Ferguson said. "It's our gym and it's going to be our senior night. Technically, we had one, but this is our true senior night. We probably could have won at Capital the last time, but they did a good job of defending their homecourt and we want to defend ours."
For both teams, the game has meaning in the Western AA standings, too, as both Capital and Helena aim to improve their seeding with divisionals right around the corner.
Capital (11-4, 8-3) is currently third, one game behind Missoula Sentinel for second, while Helena (6-9, 5-6) sits in fourth, but leads Butte High and Kalispell Glacier by just one game each in the loss column.
"It's going to be huge for divisionals," Brown said. "And that's important, so we want to get a win. Plus it's crosstown."
The Bruins are hoping to avoid three losses in four games after dropping contests to Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel the past two weeks, which makes getting a win against Helena High, even more important.
"It's pretty exciting," Grovom said. "It's the last crosstown. Hopefully, we go out with a win."
Ferguson's thinking is identical, only he's hoping for a much different result.
"This is the last time I'll ever play in this gym," The Helena senior said. "And I want to go out on a high note."
Tip-off between the Bengals and Bruins is set for the Jungle at 7:15 p.m.
