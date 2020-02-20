FRENCHTOWN — When the game gets close, it becomes Gabe Smith time for the Darby boys basketball team.
And on Thursday night in a District 13-C semifinal contest against Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork), Smith took over in a 65-60 overtime Tigers win. Perhaps that was just what the doctor ordered for the guard who has had ups and downs throughout the year.
“Gabe is our pressure boy. All season long he’s struggled with his shot, we joke because he is the pressure boy, he has to have pressure,” Darby head coach Krystal Smith said. “And so we always joke, we’re like, ‘Oh, saving it for tournaments,’ thanks Gabe.
“And that’s what he does, he loves pressure.”
Smith (no relation to his head coach but does live across the street) scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half or overtime and was consistently the player the Tigers leaned on for points when the rest of the offense was not working. He was also strong distributing the ball and had several impressive defensive plays.
He also just missed one free throw on the evening.
“I just catch fire and I don’t know why,” Smith said. “Something just clicks and I just go.
He added: “You can’t hesitate, you just gotta act. But you also have to be smart.”
A huge triple to start the third quarter from Smith helped kick-start the offense and Darby had a 33-19 lead before four minutes had passed in the period.
But Clark Fork was hardly going to go away quietly. Carson Callison scored five points in the third quarter, including a critical three-point play, to help the Mountain Cats battle back to within two possessions.
The Tigers made another quick run to start the fourth quarter, but Callison and Clark Fork pounced again. Callison, who finished with 16 points, hit a pair of free throws and junior Bryan Mask hit a triple to get the Mountain Cats within two points.
Smith had several impressive drives, including one that felt like he was floating as he raced inside the 3-point line, crashing into the side of the lane and getting the layup to fall.
The Tigers seemed to have the game sealed when Preston Smith hit two free throws with 22.1 seconds remaining to go up four points, but Clark Fork junior Danner Haskins had other ideas.
The 5-foot-11 post hit a college-range 3-point shot to bring the Mountain Cats within a point.
Nelson Smith (no relation to Gabe, but is Krystal Smith’s son), split a pair of free throws to put Darby up 53-51. He finished with 18 points.
A game reset with 2.2 seconds remaining gave Clark Fork the ball under the basket and Aaron Waddle hit a tough layup to put the game into overtime.
“Well we were just trying to get a good screen set, they were playing man and we wanted a roll and seal and we got it,” Clark Fork head coach Erik Johnson said. “Then (Aaron) Waddle just hit it to take it into overtime.”
But the momentum for the Mountain Cats did not carry over into overtime. Preston Smith (also Krystal Smith’s son) hit a huge 3-point shot seconds into the period to give Darby the advantage.
FREE BASKETBALL.— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) February 21, 2020
Aaron Waddle with the game-tying bucket and we are headed to overtime here in Frenchtown.
Clark Fork 53, Darby 53#mtscores pic.twitter.com/QxbiH4XPvr
That gave the Tigers all the room they needed and it means Darby is headed to the District 13-C championship for a matchup with Seeley-Swan.
Tiger fans might just be hoping for another tight game if it means Gabe Smith can play the way he did on Thursday night.
“Any game we have played and there is extreme pressure he does really well,” Krystal Smith said. “He’s one of those kids you’re just like ‘thank goodness he’s out there.’”
Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 38
Seeley Swan used a big second half to get past Victor on Thursday afternoon, downing the Pirates 55-38 in the District 13-C semifinals. Walker McDonald had 18 points to lead the Blackhawks while Dakota Wood added 13.
Seeley-Swan led by just four points at halftime, but used a 12-5 third quarter run to take control of the game. Skyler Webberson had 17 to lead Victor.
