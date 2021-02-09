DEER LODGE — With under five minutes remaining in Tuesday night's game against Deer Lodge, Philipsburg senior and Montana State football commit Kade Cutler stepped to the free throw line and recorded his 1,000th career point.
The Wardens had the game in-hand and the free throw appeared meaningless, until Deer Lodge coach Dakota Norris paused the action to announce Cutler's achievement on the loud speaker.
"To be honest I didn't even know I was close," Cutler said. "It's pretty cool but I wish we had won the game, that would have been a lot better for me."
"Coach told me towards the end to make my free throws because I was close to a thousand," Cutler continued. "The physicality of basketball connects with football, like tonight where I was guarding a 6-foot-7 guy. And this team like coach says, is a family."
Cutler, the 6-foot-1 senior, scored ten points in the 59-40 loss to Deer Lodge. Despite the milestone of reaching 1,000 career points, he took time to recognize the defensive effort of his opponents and their ability to limit his scoring in the first half.
His humble character was also recognized by Philipsburg coach Dustin Keltner, who spoke highly of Cutler's on-court performance yet even higher of his personality as a young man.
"I've coached 27 years and have never had a 1,000 point scorer, it's an unbelievable accomplishment," Keltner said. "I've known Kade since he was a little boy, he doesn't miss a weight room session, he's just the most respectable kid and epitomizes what we are here, which is family."
"Kade and these seniors have shown me that you can sometimes learn more from young people than you can adult mentors," Keltner continued. "I'm prouder of them than they could ever imagine."
While Cutler received praise after the game, it was Deer Lodge's Ozzie King that held the spotlight on the floor. King showed constant hustle, scoring 22 points and forcing numerous turnovers.
Philipsburg trailed 24-22 at halftime, but their offense appeared stagnant throughout the game. King and the Wardens soon took advantage of this after the halftime break, playing tough defense and spacing the floor well.
"I was being aggressive. We played really intense and I focused on getting the team involved, got my own when I needed to," King said. "We can accomplish anything, beat any team at our highest potential, we had a shaky first half but we turned it around really good."
The Wardens applied defensive pressure in the second half, which created easy baskets according to Norris. Their defense forced the Philipsburg guards to make plays, where they then ran into King and his aggressive on-ball defense.
In addition to King's standout game, Hunter Steinbach added 13 points. Logan Nicholson had nine points, while Brodey Freeman had eight on two 3-pointers.
"We pride ourselves on moving the ball, making sure all five touch the ball and all five move around a little bit," Norris said. "We look for the good shot and make the easy passes, but yeah we run sets that get a lot of movement and I think that made a big difference in the second half."
Brian Ward led the way for the Prospectors with 16 points, while Kade Cutler added 10. Kai O'Donnell contributed seven points but struggled at the free-throw line, shooting one-for-four.
Keltner attributed the loss to the defensive pressure put on by the Wardens. He said that while turnovers may have cost them the game, he was proud of his team for finding shots against the tough defense, and keeping it close through three quarters.
"We missed some easy shots in the third quarter and made some unforced turnovers that we've got to clean up," Keltner said. "Otherwise we're right in it, but we fell down to them a little bit and obviously they're a great team. I was very happy with our effort all game, this game will do nothing but help us going forward."
Deer Lodge is now 7-2 on the season and is scheduled to face Missoula Loyola at home Thursday at 6 p.m.. For the Prospectors, they now hold an 8-4 record and are scheduled to travel to Twin Bridges on Friday. As the schedule stands, the Prospectors close out their regular season Saturday against Lincoln.
As Cutler walked out of the gym Tuesday night, he acknowledged that his senior season is coming to a close, and collegiate football is in his near future. He said he will always remember the Philipsburg basketball team fondly, and made meaningful relationships within it.
"I grew up with these kids. Coach Keltner is just as much a father figure as he is a coach to me," Cutler said. "This is just as much a family as it is a basketball team, if not more."
"I want to tell everyone thank you, because those boys are my brothers, we were super close," Cutler continued. "We never fought it was weird, high school boys never fighting. They'll all be at my wedding, I can tell you that much."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.