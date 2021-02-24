While most of Montana's classifications have started postseason play in basketball, Class AA has another week in the regular season.
But that doesn't mean there aren't games on the slate with postseason consequences and in the case of the Helena Capital boys and the Helena High girls, there is a lot on the line this week.
As far as the Bruin boys, they will be back on the floor Thursday night as the Butte Bulldogs will come to town in an important Western AA matchup.
Following a four-game losing streak, Capital was sitting in sixth place a week ago, before back-to-back road wins at Glacier last Saturday and at third-ranked Missoula Hellgate on Monday moved the Bruins into third.
"That changed things dramatically," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said of beating Hellgate.
Capital (6-6) is tied with Butte right now but owns the tiebreaker thanks to a win earlier this season over the Bulldogs. The Bruins are also a half-game in front of Kalispell Flathead (6-7) and two in front of Glacier (6-8) in the loss column.
That means if the Bruins are able to win at home against Butte Thursday (5 p.m.) they will be the No. 3 seed in the Western AA for the state playoffs, which comes with a home game.
It's possible that if Capital lost Saturday against Helena High, Butte or Flathead could tie the Bruins at 7-7. But Capital owns the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Braves and would have the same edge on Butte with a win Thursday, as a victory would make it a season sweep of the Bulldogs for CHS.
As the No. 3 seed, Capital could face a number of opponents as Glacier, Butte, Flathead and Big Sky could all fall into that slot. Those teams and Capital are all separated right now by a single game in the standings.
A playoff preview
The Capital boys won't be the only high school team in action Thursday night in Helena as the Bengal boys will host top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (7:15 p.m.)
Alex Germer scored 53 points in a game recently for the Spartans, who are looking to finish the regular season undefeated after clinching the Western AA regular season title and top seed for the playoffs with a win over Hellgate Tuesday.
The Spartans beat the Bengals by 25 in the first meeting between the two teams, yet Thursday's tilt will be the final home game for the Helena boys, who are 0-12 on the season.
Regardless of what happens though, the two teams will meet in Missoula for the state play-in game next week.
Crosstown girls scenarios
The crosstown basketball games are always important, but since they are the last games of the regular season for both programs, there is added significance.
Capital can clinch another Western AA regular-season title with a win and the top seed for the state playoffs, which would make the No. 1 in the West. It would also give them a first-round home game against Big Sky.
A loss and the Bruins would drop to the No. 2 seed unless Missoula Hellgate dropped another game.
In terms of motivation though, the Bengal girls might have even more as a win Friday night against Capital could mean a home playoff game.
Helena (6-6) is trailing Missoula Sentinel (7-6), but swept the Spartans during the regular season so HHS would get the No. 4 seed if the two teams ended up with the same record.
Sentinel plays Butte to close the regular season after beating Big Sky Wednesday and if the Spartans beat Butte, Helena would need to upset Capital and hope it could play another game against Missoula Big Sky, the one team it hasn't played twice yet. Right now, the Bengals are scheduled to play just 13 games.
If another game was possible, Helena could win out and finish 8-6, which would guarantee it a home playoff game.
First things first, is beating Capital for the first time in three tries. If the Bengals can do that, then they can worry about what it means for the standings.
