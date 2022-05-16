MISSOULA — Polson boys basketball coach Randy Kelley is retiring, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Kelley coached the Pirates the past eight seasons and guided the program to six Class A tournament appearances. Polson won the consolation bracket in the 2016-17 state tournament after losing in the first round that year, then again won the consolation bracket in 2017-18. The Pirates missed out on state in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, but made it back the past two years — ending in the loser-out game each time.

“We appreciate the years of dedication Randy and his staff have committed to the basketball program at PHS," Polson activities director Ethan Bucarey said in the release. "He has strengthened and sustained a great program over the years."

Kelley was quoted in the release that he felt it was time to move on from the job.

He also coached the Polson girls program in the years before he moved over to the boys, leading the Pirates to two state tournaments in seven seasons. The school will begin its search for a new coach soon.

—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com

