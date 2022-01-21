MISSOULA — Connor Dick isn't one to say whether football or basketball is his favorite sport.
The Missoula Hellgate junior just loves going to battle with his teammates. He stars as the quarterback on the football field and is looked to as a maturing leader on the basketball court too as a 6-foot-4 wing.
On Friday, Dick showed his growth by coming up clutch for the Knights, having a hand in their final seven points as they toughed out a 46-42 road win over Missoula Big Sky. Hellgate won its fourth consecutive game to improve to 6-3, while the Eagles dropped to 3-5.
“There’s a lot of pressure being a quarterback with the decision making, you just have to stay calm, and that experience helps out here,” Dick said on the court as he was still coming down from the high of the victory and his love for the game shined through. “Getting to go fight with my teammates, I thought our team did a great job of being gritty tonight.”
Dick scored seven of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, which Hellgate entered with a one-point lead. Junior Asher Topp and senior Dre Bowie each finished with eight points.
Rebounding was key, and Dick grabbed four of his five boards in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 39, he converted an and-1 off an offensive rebound and then grabbed another offensive rebound, which led to a Bowie jumper for a 44-39 lead.
Big Sky senior Caden Bateman, who tallied 10 points and three blocks, converted an and-1 with 1:15 left to pull Big Sky within 44-42. Hellgate then missed the front end of a 1-and-1, setting up Big Sky for a chance to tie or take the lead.
The Eagles inbounded under their basket with 14.1 seconds left, and Dick came up with one of his two steals on the loose ball with 3.1 seconds remaining. He then imagined himself as the only person in the gym, like he does in practice, as he sunk both free throws to seal the win, something he had struggled with earlier in the season.
“This was a tough week with multiple games, finals, sickness, availability for practice, so I was really proud of the guys,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “Big Sky has talent and worked incredibly hard. We showed some grit, and that’s something we’ve been lacking, but we got it done the last few minutes.
“It started with Connor. He’s been working really hard, puts in a lot of extra time at practice. It was fun to see him continue to grow and develop. I still think he’s got a few more levels to get to, but he has that potential.”
Hellgate entered the game on a three-game winning streak since a 2-3 start to the season. Big Sky, meanwhile, was looking to win back-to-back games for the first time.
The end result was the Eagles losing by single digits, which has been the case in all five of their losses, an average that stands at 4.6 points per game. The loss meant Big Sky is still seeking its first win over Hellgate since Feb. 14, 2013.
The Knights exploded out of the gates as they jumped out to a 17-8 lead. Dick scored 10 points and had two of his three assists that frame as Hellgate ended the first quarter with a 17-11 lead.
Big Sky senior Tre Reed scored seven of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter as the Eagles pulled within 22-20 at the intermission. They didn’t lead in the first half, but Reed hit back-to-back triples that frame to tie the game at 19.
Big Sky senior Louis Sanders drained back-to-back buckets in the third quarter, the first one giving the Eagles their first lead of the game at 24-22 and the second giving them their largest lead of the game at 26-22. Hellgate closed on an 11-6 run to take a 33-32 advantage into the final frame, and the Eagles' last lead in the game came at 37-35.
“We felt like it was a game we should have won for sure,” Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. “It stings because we felt if a couple things go our way, the score is different in our favor. It should sting because if we lose a game like that and it doesn’t sting, we’re in the wrong sport.”
