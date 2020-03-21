BILLINGS — Randy Robinson has stepped down as coach of the Huntley Project boys basketball program, Project athletic director Tim Bastian confirmed on Saturday.
Robinson coached the Red Devils for two seasons, going 31-16. They finished 19-4 this season.
Bastian said Robinson had tired of commuting from Hardin, where he lives and works, to Worden for practices.
“Huntley Project is thankful for what coach Robinson has done for our boys basketball program and we wish him the best of luck in the future,” Bastian said in a text message to 406mtsports.com. “I wish we were able to have him for longer and he did many great things for our team.”
Bastian said the school will look in-house first for a replacement and then look outside the district if needed.
“We hope to find someone to continue to build our boys basketball program in the right direction like what has been started the past few years,” Bastian texted.
