BILLINGS — The Hardin boys basketball team and Billings Central girls will try to defend Eastern A championships when the divisional tournament tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Livingston and Lewistown girls get things started at 9 a.m. The girls title game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., with the boys championship to follow at 6 p.m. Some loser-out games will be played at Lockwood High School on Friday and Saturday.
The top four teams will advance to the Class A state tournament in Great Falls from March 3-6.
Once again, the girls portion of the field will feature some of the best teams in the classification. Four of the top five teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings will be on hand: No. 1 Billings Central, No. 2 Havre, No. 3 Hardin and No. 5 Laurel.
Whether these teams reshuffle — or if someone else can crack the top 4 — is anyone’s guess. Billings Central had the most success against the field, reeling off 11 wins to start the season, before falling to Hardin two weeks ago. That is the only loss so far for the 13-1 Rams.
All three of 10-3 Hardin’s losses have been to ranked teams (Billings Central, Havre and Laurel), while Havre (12-2) returns to Billings with losses to only the Rams and Hardin.
Laurel, meanwhile, owns a win against Hardin in its 10-4 record.
The Laurel boys (10-3) are ranked No. 3 in Class A, and they’ll be the top seed at divisionals. The Locos swept the regular-season series from No. 4 Billings Central but have road losses at Miles City (5-8) and most recently No. 5 Glendive (10-5) to end the season.
Central (10-3) has those two losses to Laurel as well as a 68-61 home loss to Lewistown.
Glendive, Havre (9-4) and Lewistown (9-5) have had steady seasons, and Miles City’s win against the Locos show there are plenty teams available to muddy the waters for the state seeds.
A bout with COVID forced Hardin (4-5) to cancel five of its last six regular season games. The Bulldogs graduated four all-state players from last year’s State A co-championship team.
Southern C teams traveling to Laurel for divisionals
The Southern C Divisional girls tournament, which begins Wednesday at Laurel, has a good chance to crown a repeat winner, while the boys champion will be different.
Ekalaka edged Melstone 61-58 in last year’s Southern C girls title game, in which Heidi LaBree scored a game-high 24 points. LaBree also led all players with 18 points in Saturday’s 45-38 win over Melstone for the District 4C championship.
A district title hardly looked preordained for the Bulldogs earlier in the season. Two of their three losses were to Melstone, 53-33 on Jan. 7 and 43-34 on Jan. 23. But Melstone all-state junior Draya Wacker tore her ACL on Jan. 30, and her absence was felt on Saturday.
That doesn’t mean the No. 8-ranked Broncs (16-2) are hopeless without Wacker. They won their first six games without her and were down one point heading into the fourth quarter of the district title game.
Bridger (15-2) and Harlowton-Ryegate (14-2) also look like divisional contenders. Both of Bridger’s losses are to Harlowton-Ryegate, and the Scouts beat the Engineers 38-32 in Saturday’s District 6C title game. Harlowton-Ryegate’s other loss was to Roberts, 35-34 on Jan. 9.
Roberts (13-5) will face Melstone at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, right after the first game of the tournament between Bridger and Custer-Hysham (6-11) at noon. Ekalaka will play Plenty Coups (8-7) at 5, and Harlowton-Ryegate will face Jordan (14-6) at 7:30.
Jordan won last year’s Southern C Divisional boys title with a 58-51 win over Plenty Coups. The Mustangs graduated several Murnions and went 3-14 this season, which ended for them last week.
Plenty Coups is back at divisionals, but last year’s District 6C champion lost last week to Broadview-Lavina (10-8) in the first round and again in the consolation finals. The Warriors (9-7) have played without star guard Clarence Stewart, who transferred to Billings Central before the season.
Bridger, which lost to Melstone in last season’s divisional consolation final, is 17-0 and Class C’s No. 7-ranked team. Bridger is responsible for all three of No. 10 Harlowton-Ryegate’s losses, including a 51-48 win over the Engineers (13-3) Saturday for the District 6C title.
Bridger will face Wibaux (8-10) at noon Thursday to open the divisional tourney, followed by Broadview-Lavina versus Melstone (16-2) at 2:30, Plenty Coups against District 4C champion Broadus (15-4) at 5 and Harlowton-Ryegate against Ekalaka (6-9) at 7:30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.