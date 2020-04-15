BELGRADE — Jeff Bellach is resigning as boys basketball coach at Manhattan Christian to move into the athletic director's role, the Belgrade News reported Wednesday.
Bellach, who led the Eagles to the Class C state title in 2018-19, will remain as girls coach, the paper said.
“It’s a position that requires a lot of time in itself and it just wouldn’t have been fair of feasible to try and do all three,” he told News sports editor Dan Chesnet. “Coaching two teams in the same season is not something a lot of people do or do for very long, and even not being AD. I don’t know how long I could have done both because it’s demanding.”
Bellach also serves as co-coach for golf and said he hasn't decided whether to continue in that role.
Former athletic director Liz Flikkema is retiring at the end of the school year.
