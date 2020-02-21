BILLINGS — It looked like a classic case of the home team getting hot, riling up the crowd and riding the wave of momentum to victory. But momentum in sports can end in an instant, especially when the other team has talented, vengeful players.
The Great Falls boys basketball team has a couple of those players in Levi Torgerson and Drew Wyman. The two juniors combined to score 43 points in the Bison’s 55-50 Eastern AA win at Billings Skyview on Friday night. Those point totals were not empty calories, either. Torgerson and Wyman made most of the game’s biggest plays.
That wave of momentum appeared to be cresting late in the third quarter. Skyview, which trailed 28-20 at halftime, started the second half on a 15-4 run to take a 35-32 lead.
The Bison knew all too well what a Skyview onslaught looked like. On Jan. 25, the Falcons led host Great Falls 16-8 after one quarter and 35-20 at halftime en route to a 65-52 victory.
“They beat us in our hometown gym, which we don’t like,” Wyman said, “so we had to make sure and get them back.”
On Friday, the Bison faced the added disadvantage of a loud Skyview crowd that roared as the home team chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter. Thanks to that mythic momentum, a 35-32 Falcon lead felt much larger.
But momentum is the next possession’s shooter, which was Torgerson in this case. The left-hander drained a 3-pointer to tie the game back up. Wyman sank two free throws right before the quarter ended to give the Bison a 37-35 lead.
The tide shifted on seemingly every possession during the fourth quarter. Skyview led by two points on three different occasions, but Great Falls continuously countered. Torgerson and Wyman nailed back-to-back 3s with less than three minutes left to turn a 45-43 deficit into a 49-45 lead.
Up 49-48 with 39 seconds left, Wyman missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, but Skyview turned the ball over on consecutive inbounds plays, and the Bison made all six of their subsequent foul shots to put the game away.
"The boys played pretty good," said Skyview coach Kevin Morales. "I didn't have them ready, and I felt like (Bison coach) Bob Howard got us on that one. He's a pretty good coach. He made his adjustments, and he adjusted pretty well."
Wyman scored a game-high 25 points, and Torgerson added 18.
Senior Julius Mims and junior Cameron Ketchum each scored 10 for the Falcons, who were celebrating Senior Night.
“I don’t like to ruin their night, but I like to get the win,” Wyman said with a laugh.
Great Falls is now 12-3 overall and 7-2 in conference, good for second place behind Billings West and two games ahead of third-place Skyview (9-6, 5-4) with three regular-season games to play.
