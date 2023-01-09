BILLINGS — The 2,000-point club in basketball is no doubt one of the most exclusive in all of Montana sports.
In 112 seasons of Montana high school basketball, only 31 boys and 17 girls have earned their way onto the list.
Why so few members? Well, for a player to reach 2,000 points, he or she must average over 20 points a game for four seasons.
Few players today average 20 points, and even fewer play on the varsity for four seasons.
Because the Montana High School Association now allows eighth-graders to play varsity, in future years some who reach the 2,000-point mark will have played five years instead of four.
But it will still be far from easy.
The most recent girl to reach the 2,000-point plateau is Melstone’s Draya Wacker, who is on the roster of the Montana Lady Griz. Wacker’s 2,300 points rank fourth on the all-time list, and though she did play varsity as an eighth-grader, she also missed 16 games due to injury during her junior season when she was scoring more than 25 points per game.
Tops on the list for both boys and girls is Brockton legend Kayla Lambert with a remarkable 3,453 career points. Lambert averaged 34.2 points per game in her career from 1998-2001, and her 42 points per game as a sophomore is a state mark that will likely never be broken.
Katie Edwards, who began her high school career at Denton and finished at Lewistown, is second on the girls list with 2,648 points followed by Carla Beattie of Phillipsburg — the first girl in Montana history to reach 2,000 — at 2,508.
Another Melstone legend, Brody Grebe, scored 273 points as an eighth-grader and racked up another 2,277 over the next four years to finish with 2,550 points — second all-time on the boys list.
The top five on the boys list are Reece Gliko of Highwood and Belt with 2,787 points, as a sophomore in 1991 Gliko averaged more than 33. He’s followed in the boys top five by Grebe, Mike Chavez (Heart Butte and Browning) with 2,476, Kirk Walker of Darby with 2,430 and Reed Point’s Erin Peterson with 2,392.
Walker holds the boys state record for points per game in a season with a 38.9 average in the 1991-92 season.
You can’t hold a conversation about Montana’s 2,000-point club without including the prolific Walker and the Keller families.
Duane Walker scored 2,290 points during his career at Malta, which ranks eighth on the boys list. He then coached his sons at Plentywood and saw both of them join the club — Travis is sixth on the boys list with 2,354 points and Nick finished with 2,003.
Steve Keller, the men’s basketball coach at Providence in Great Falls, finished with 2,206 during his career at Custer while brother Jeff scored 2,181. Steve had a four-year average of 21.5 points per game.
Since Jim Owens of Wibaux became the first boys player in Montana history to reach 2,000 points back in 1956, only 30 more have joined the club. And of the 31, only one has played above Class B.
When Brendan Howard was a standout freshman playing for his dad, Bob, at Great Falls High, I predicted he would be the first from the Class AA ranks to score 2,000 points. Four years later — after averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds every year — Howard finished with 2,083 points, tied for 23rd on the boys list with Kevin Morales of Huntley Project.
So why only one from Class AA and none from Class A? It’s simply because few ever get to play on the varsity for four seasons.
I have been calling Billings West games on the radio for the last three decades, and in the 60-plus years of the school’s existence only three freshmen have ever played full-time on the varsity — Pete Conway, Dane Muller and current standout Cooper Tyson.
The newest member of the state’s 2,000-point club, Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass, averaged 33.9 points per game last season as a senior and finished 11th all-time on the boys list with 2,232 points.
It’s difficult to predict who will be next, but Paige Lofing of Huntley Project is certainly a candidate. Lofing scored 523 points last season as a freshman, and so far this season she is leading the state with an average of just over 30 points per game.
I’ll be watching her progress and keeping my eye out for others who might make a run at joining this exclusive club.
