BILLINGS — At 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, my car thermometer read minus-27 degrees. What in the world was I thinking?
Not only did I need to drive 144 miles to Bozeman to work the telecast of the Montana State-vs.-Eastern Washington men's basketball game, but then turn around and drive back to Billings for a high school basketball doubleheader at Metra.
Again … what was I thinking?
Given my longest-day experience from 23 years ago, I probably should have asked the question more than twice.
As I pulled into the upper parking lot at MetraPark in Billings at 6:45 a.m, I was not surprised to see my trusty driver Steve Herbert there waiting for me. I had told Steve that we’d leave at 7, but he is always early.
After a quick prayer, we were on our way. Normally I use this time in the passenger seat to prep for the game that I am about to announce, in this case MSU-EWU for SWX TV. Instead, I kept checking my email and text messages, half-heartedly hoping that the high school doubleheader between Lodge Grass and Fairfield in Billings would be cancelled due to the brutal cold weather.
Roads were clear and we pulled up to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 9:32 a.m. As always, it was great to work with the game with Bruce Parker, a young man who has been inducted into more halls of fame than basically any other living human.
EWU defeated the Bobcats 85-69, and after collecting our paychecks, Steve and I were out the door. It was 2:06 p.m., and the Lodge Grass-Fairfield girls game started at 5.
No problem, right?
Two hours and 24 minutes later, Steve dropped me off in front of Montana’s largest basketball arena. I rushed in, set up my equipment, and was on the air.
Shantell Pretty On Top went off for 22 points to help the Lodge Grass girls get past Fairfield 55-49. Up next, the game of the week: A matchup of the two teams who were crowned co-state champions a year ago when COVID-19 interrupted the Class B boys tournament.
What a joy it is to see Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass play. Yes, he can shoot and dunk, but the best part of his game is his passing skills.
At the end of regulation, the game is tied at 68-all and the radio audience hears me say, “Can you say overtime? Sure you can.”
After four more minutes of great high school basketball we’re still tied, at 74-all. Then late in the second extra session, Gros Ventre hits a huge 3-pointer to send the game into a third overtime.
Just what I needed after a long day — a triple overtime thriller. Lodge Grass comes out on top 85-84 in three overtimes.
And as it turns out, that long day was nothing ... compared to my longest.
Let’s go back 23 years. On Friday, Nov. 20, 1998, Dennis Erickson (the Vida wheat farmer, not the ex-MSU football quarterback and longtime college and pro coach) drove me to Helena for the Class AA football title game between Billings West and Helena.
With 17 seconds left to play in the game, West’s Branden Van Cleeve scored to give the Bears a 29-22 victory. Dennis and I arrived back in Billings at 2 a.m. Some six hours later, I was at Alterowitz Gymnasium on the campus of MSU Billings for the Class A girls basketball tournament, where I announced the final high school game of one of the greatest players to ever come out of our state, Loree Payne of Havre.
Colstrip eliminated Havre in a Saturday morning game 49-47, wrapping up a career that saw 14-year-old Payne earn state tournament MVP honors as a ninth-grader.
After the game, I headed to Daylis Stadium for the first NAIA playoff game in the history of Rocky Mountain College football. David Short’s 307 passing yards and four touchdowns were not enough, as Central Washington escaped with a 41-38 overtime win over the Battlin’ Bears.
At the start of the fourth quarter, my broadcast partner Tony Brown left to call the consolation game back at the State A tournament. After we packed up at Daylis, Dennis and I headed back to MSU Billings, where it was amazing to see a parking spot directly behind the gym roped off for us.
Miles City sophomore Kayla Frize led the Cowgirls to a 60-42 win over Lewistown in the championship game.
So to recap, in 24 hours I traveled 450 miles, announced a state football championship game, a college football overtime playoff game and a girls basketball state championship game.
The next day at church, I was asked what I did on Saturday.
“Oh, nothing much. Just another normal day in the life of a boring sportscaster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.