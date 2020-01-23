Billings Central's Brock Blatter

Eric Woods and Hardin beat Brock Blatter (24) and Billings Central on Dec. 20. The Eastern A rivals will meet again on Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

 Photo courtesy Tommy B. Robinson

BILLINGS — On Friday night, the Billings Central and Hardin basketball teams will face each other for the second time this season. This time, they will play at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Last year's boys and girls basketball games between the two Eastern A rivals were all played at the Metra (the second set of games was moved from Hardin). The first Central-Hardin games this season were played in Hardin on Dec. 20. The Central girls won in overtime, while the Hardin boys rolled.

The Rams (9-0) are No. 1 and the Bulldogs (10-1) are No. 3 in the 406mtsports.com girls basketball rankings. Hardin (11-0) tops the boys rankings, and Central (6-3) is unranked.

The Central and Hardin boys split their regular season games last season. The Rams beat the Bulldogs in the Eastern A and State A title games. The Hardin girls edged Central in the State A semifinals.

