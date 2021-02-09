BILLINGS — Shepherd's home boys and girls basketball games against Roundup scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed because of COVID-19, Shepherd announced Tuesday morning.

Cases of COVID are within Shepherd's programs, athletic director Rich Hash told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

The District 4B teams "will try to reschedule sometime next week if possible," Shepherd posted on social media.

The Roundup girls, who are 10-2 and No. 4 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, beat Shepherd 42-25 on Jan. 22. The Fillies are 1-11.

The Shepherd boys (5-6) earned a 42-39 win over the Panthers (2-10) on Jan. 22.

