MISSOULA — Noxon senior Rylan Weltz has never been one to use excuses. Or feel sorry for himself.
When adversity comes looking for him, he refuses to leave a forwarding address.
The 18-year-old out of far western Montana was excited for March and April because he was finally going to reap the rewards he deserved for his hard work and perseverance. He planned to make college visits to NAIA schools and junior colleges around Montana, Idaho and Washington to check out his basketball opportunities. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing all his visits to be canceled.
“It threw a wrench into quite a few things,” Rylan said.
It was a wrench for sure but nothing like the twist Weltz was thrown over a decade ago when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It’s a lifelong, non-curable condition in which the pancreas doesn’t produce insulin, requiring him to monitor his blood sugar all day, every day and inject himself with insulin.
The condition hasn’t kept Rylan away from the basketball court. Not only has he played basketball while managing it, he’s done so at an all-state level in Class C. And it’s not just basketball; he’s been a four-sport athlete throughout high school.
Rylan has balanced sports, academics and diabetes so well that he had scholarships or tryouts for basketball at four schools and football at one school. He chose hoops and signed with Dawson Community College in Glendive, another milestone in showing that Type 1 diabetes shouldn’t keep someone from living out their dreams.
“I don’t even know that many of those coaches knew that I had it. They never asked,” Rylan said. “I probably should have told them, but I didn’t even think of it because I played in high school and do all these sports and know how to manage it. I don’t really see it as a factor when I can control it as well as I can do.”
Balancing Type 1 diabetes with sports is something Weltz has come to know well. He was diagnosed with the condition when he was just 7 years old, before his serious sports playing days began around junior high school.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Weltz was always tall for his age and was pudgy with baby fat as a kid. When he started losing 10 pounds, a noticeable amount for a first grader, the concern grew for his parents, Ryan, the Noxon boys basketball coach, and Tamra, who keeps stats during games.
“I was always a pretty big kid, and my parents saw me turn to skin to bones, and they’re like, ‘I think something’s not right,’” Rylan said.
He was constantly thirsty, drinking water and going to the bathroom, so his parents thought something was up. When he came back from a trip to Spokane and had lost five pounds in three days, his parents were on high alert.
Rylan was tested at school the next day, retested again the following day after fasting and his parents were given a blood sugar number that was meaningless to them at the time. They called their pediatrician, had to rush to the doctor later that night and found out the life-altering diagnosis after some more tests.
“After the initial shock of, ‘He just got a death sentence,’ we were both in shock and upset, like ‘Why Rylan?’” said Ryan, a Noxon native who became high school sweethearts with Tamra, a Missoula native, as a sophomore. “But then we kind of came to the realization, 'Well, he can do anything anybody else can. He just has to plan for it.'”
Rylan grew up around sports. His dad initially coached the Noxon boys basketball team for eight years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He and his older sister Delaney Weltz, 19, were in the gym for practices, went on bus rides to games and sat in the stands during games, sometimes falling asleep on their parents’ coats there when football games went late into the night.
As a player, Rylan gets ready for basketball games like many other hardwood athletes around the state. He gets into uniform, prepares himself mentally for competition, takes the court with his teammates and goes through warmups before tip-off.
Unlike most others, Rylan also eats a Clif Bar or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before playing to get up his blood sugar levels up, which he checks to make sure are in a desirable range to play. He can physically feel when those levels get too low most of the time, calling for a sub so he can get out to get a sugar boost from Gatorade; his favorite flavor is Green Apple.
“When I know my blood sugar is getting low, I get lethargic and out of energy,” Rylan said. “By then, it’s not too bad, the blood sugar’s not too low, so I ask for a sub and get something in there to get it back.”
On the court, Rylan was a four-time all-conference selection and earned Class C all-state honors this season after averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds. He got interest from Dawson Community College, North Idaho College, Walla Walla Community College and Montana Tech. He chose Dawson because of the connection he developed with coach Joe Peterson.
Rylan was also an all-state player in 6-man football and got a full-ride scholarship from Montana Western. He qualified for the state track meet in shot put, discus and javelin each of the past two years, finishing as high as seventh in the shot put, eighth in the discus and 11th in the javelin. He also played Senior Babe Ruth baseball as recently as last year.
No matter the sport, it’s a constant battle for Rylan to keep his blood sugar levels balanced during competition. His coaches have known him well, so they knew about his condition and have been accommodating to him.
“It’s really like trying to hit a moving target, especially for a young kid that’s body is still developing,” Ryan said. “It never has hindered him in his playing and what he does. He just has to do a heck of a lot more management than any other kid. It was nerve wracking in the beginning, and it still is nerve wracking because dropping low blood sugar is a life-threatening thing.”
Rylan’s parents have always outfitted him with the latest technology to manage his Type 1 diabetes. For the past five years, he’s worn a pair of one-inch-by-one-inch patches — a glucose monitor and an insulin pump — that connect to an app on his phone. He can check his blood sugar and inject himself with the properly calculated amount of insulin after inputting how many carbs he ate.
When he first started, Rylan or his parents would poke his finger to check his blood sugar and give a manual injection of an insulin shot every time he ate. He later wore an insulin pump with a tube and even got the tube accidentally ripped out on occasion, like when he and a friend were riding a four-wheeler, having to rush home to stop the bleeding and replace the tube.
Back then, Rylan had to use short-acting insulin during the day and long-acting insulin before he went to sleep. The later caused a burning sensation at the injection site. When he was initially diagnosed, his parents would have to wake him up in the middle of the night to poke his finger to check his blood sugar levels, leading to some sleepless and stressful nights for all involved.
“I remember crying,” Tamra said, “and saying, ‘I don’t know what we did wrong’ because I know this isn’t a good number. You always felt like you weren’t taking good care of him if those numbers weren’t where they were supposed to be.”
It’s still a constant worry for Rylan’s parents. They didn’t know much about Type 1 diabetes before Rylan’s diagnosis and relied on phone calls with the diabetes educator and doctor.
When he was younger, they forgot to bring insulin along on trips, leading to them having to buy some out of their pocket. Another time, they had to buy needles because they forgot to bring some. When Rylan forgot his meter, he had to estimate how much insulin to give himself because he couldn’t get a reading of his blood sugar level.
His parents still caringly get on him to make sure he’s keeping up with things by reminding him of the consequences because he could sometimes forget to wear the patches.
“He never gets a day off,” Tamra said. “We get a day off from work, or we’re doing something and we’re like, ‘I just don’t feel like doing that today.’ He never has that option. If he does it, there’s dire consequences sometimes for doing that.”
More recently, hormones make balancing the insulin and blood sugar levels more difficult, as do sicknesses. He also tries to be extra cautious about the coronavirus because the symptoms could be more dangerous to someone with diabetes.
Rylan has come to recognize the importance of vigilance as he’s grown up and matured, especially with the value of managing diabetes so he can continue to play sports at the same high level.
“It probably wasn’t until I got into junior high that I realized that this is just about my whole life and I got to keep track of it or it can end my life,” Rylan said. “It kind of became more serious then.”
Rylan’s parents still hear misconceptions about Type 1 diabetes, getting asked if it’s because he eats too much sugar or if Rylan’s not allowed to eat certain things. The answer to both is no. As far as if he can play sports, the answer has been a resounding yes.
Now he’s off to college with the combination of his abilities to score and grab rebounds inside while also displaying his slick 3-point shooting. He’s hoping to transfer to a four-year school to continue playing after two years in community college, continuing to share his story with others who are experiencing Type 1 diabetes that the condition shouldn’t slow you down from doing what you love.
“I hope to kind of show everybody out there, anybody who’s wanting to play sports or wanting to play at the next level, that it shouldn’t be a factor,” Rylan said. “If you control it, and it is a big deal, it’s a big job. You clock in every time you wake up and clock out every time when you go to bed. Even when you’re sleeping, you got to worry about it because you could drop low or go high in the middle of the night.
“I hope to show everybody that this shouldn’t hold you back. Nothing should hold you back, especially diabetes, because you can do just about anything — anything actually.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.