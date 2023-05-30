MISSOULA — Sam Beighle has been tapped to be Missoula Sentinel's next head varsity boys basketball coach. His hiring is pending MCPS Board approval.
The former Gatorade Player of the Year for Montana boys basketball has been a varsity assistant since 2019.
According to Sentinel athletic director Stephanie Thennis, Beighle’s strong work ethic, dedication to building relationships with students and their families, and his commitment to helping student-athletes to become the best version of themselves both on and off the court make him a valuable addition to the Sentinel community. In addition, his knowledge of the game is deep, both as a successful player and coach.