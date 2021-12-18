HELENA — When you look at the Billings West roster there are no designations for guards, forwards, or centers. The only position listed is basketball player and senior Sam Phillips embodied that perfectly against Helena High on Saturday.
One night after top-ranked West fell to Helena Capital on the road by 13, the Golden Bears were looking to rebound and after Phillips scored or assisted on their first 15 points, building a 15-3 advantage over the home team, West downed Helena High 74-66.
When it was all said and done, Phillips was responsible for scoring 25 points, with 19 coming in the first half.
"If you ask them, every kid in the world thinks they are a point guard anyway," Billings West head coach Kelly Darragh said. "So there is no sense in putting post anymore. (Sam) does a great job for us. He's the one that really gets us going. He's got energy and excitement. He's a great shooter but he does a lot more than just that."
In other words, he's a basketball player and in the first eight minutes, whether it was 3-point shots, 3-point plays, assists or offensive rebounds, he was all over the place and it allowed West to build a 12-point lead early.
"I thought we did a good job of getting the ball in the high post," Darragh said. "Helena High went zone and we were able to pick that apart and hit some shots."
Yet, in the closing minutes of the opening stanza, Kaden Huot helped spark an 8-3 finish that was aided by a triple from Colter Petre.
The Bengals were down seven but West pushed the lead back to double digits. However, Petre hit again from deep, which at least allowed Helena to stay within striking distance, even though it trailed 41-26 at the break.
Petre scored 10 in the first half and added 10 more in the second half, including two more 3-pointers and after a trey by Tevin Wetzel in the last 20 seconds of the third quarter, it was 54-48 West with eight minutes to go.
With momentum on its side, Helena suffered a set back as Huot fouled out just two minutes into the fourth, leaving the Bengals without their primary playmaker. But Dylan Christman, who scored 10 points in the second half scored once again inside getting HHS within six at 57-51.
The lead stayed that way for a few minutes, but just when it felt like West might be letting things slip away, Phillips was Johnny on the spot with another 3-point play, pushing the lead back to 10.
From there, West wouldn't look back and held on for the eight-point road win.
"I like where we're at and the team we have," Darragh said. "Capital, I think, is the team to beat in the state. They showed that this weekend, but I think we can play with those guys, we just have to get some things tightened up."
Phillips led the way for West with 25 points. Gabe Hatler added 18 and Cooper Tyson Cole pitched in with 10.
Helena High (0-3) will look to get its first win of the season Tuesday in Belgrade. The Bengals got a stellar outing from Petre on Saturday, as well as 16 from Christman and 12 points from Wetzel, a freshman.
"We figured out that we can score," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "But we have given up 60 and now 70 in back-to-back games and that's not who we are. So we have to work on our defense and that will be our focus coming out of this, but the good news is, that we are starting to have some success putting the ball into the hole. Now, we just need to put it all together."
West (3-1) will be off until the year changes to 2022 after completing nonconference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.