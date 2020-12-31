MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky's varsity boys basketball home opener against Butte High on Saturday has been postponed.
In an email sent to Missoulian sports editor Bill Speltz on Thursday afternoon, Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed indicated it was postponed "due to COVID-related issues."
The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.
Ironically, Big Sky boys varsity coach Ryan Hansen discussed his concerns about COVID-19 just days earlier and those comments ran in a Sunday column by Speltz.
"I keep telling the guys, 'We don't know if there's going to be a tomorrow, so when we're in here, we have to cherish every moment and make the most of it,'" Hansen said.
"I really feel bad for the seniors in general with the weird year in school and sports. The parents, there's only going to be 25 (fans) allowed at a game. I think the seniors are pretty nervous right now but also excited. They just want a shot to show what they can do."
Many Montana high school basketball openers are still scheduled for Saturday, including the Big Sky at Butte girls game. The Big Sky boys will now make their home debut on Thursday, Jan. 7, when they battle Kalispell Glacier.
