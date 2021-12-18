BOZEMAN — They did it for their community, they did it for the extraordinary line of athletes who came before them, and the current young crop of Scobey boys basketball players also did it for themselves.
With the eyes of their small northeastern Montana town upon them, the two-time defending state champion Spartans routed Dodson 65-41 on Saturday night for the program's 57th consecutive victory — an all-class record for boys.
Reagan Machart scored 22 points, and Gage Hallock and Jace Bilbey added 10 apiece as Scobey surpassed the mark of 56 set by Missoula Sentinel from 1962-65.
“It means a lot to us,” Machart said by phone after the team posed for a celebratory team picture in Scobey’s gym. “I want to thank all my teammates who were here before me and helped to add to the record.”
The Spartans shared the state title with Fairview in the 2020 pandemic season and trounced Twin Bridges 64-27 to win again this past March and extend the streak to 54.
A remarkable collection of players by small-town standards started and built the streak, many of them playing collegiately today and keeping tabs on their alma mater: C.J. Nelson at Montana State-Northern, Caden Handran at the College of Idaho, Aidan Fishell at Dawson Community College, Parker Cromwell at Dickinson State, and Jayce Tande playing football at Dickinson State.
“There’s a lot more guys to mention, but we’ve just had tremendous talent,” said coach Jason Wolfe, who has received texts from the alums ahead of this big night.
Said Machart: “Yeah, there was definitely some pressure and talk around the community. But our guys were confident in what we’re doing, and I think we just came out and did what we wanted to do.”
The streak was out there all spring, summer and fall, but as the current inexperienced group hit the gym it was mostly an afterthought, Wolfe said.
“We didn’t talk about it much,” he said. "They (players) have handled the situation really well. We’ve placed an emphasis on winning one game in a row, staying in the moment. They had to bear the burden of the streak, but these guys have done a great job of it.”
Wolfe said the Spartans don’t have any special plans for celebrating. After all, in the interest of staying focused, he notes the team has another game Tuesday against a solid Lustre Christian squad — their first road game.
While Scobey now has the boys all-class record, they’ve got a ways to go to be No. 1 overall. On the girls side, Fairfield won 120 games from 2010-15, Great Falls won 72 from 1980-83 and Richey compiled 69 from 1999-2002, all per the Montana High School Association archives.
“It’s exciting, it’s great for this group of kids,” Wolfe said of the streak. “It’s an accomplishment for all those players who played the last couple years.”
