BILLINGS — Members of the Scobey and Fairview boys basketball teams had hours to process one of the craziest days of their lives.
The Spartans and Warriors traveled home from Missoula on Saturday. Scobey’s bus covered more than 500 miles in about nine hours. For Fairview, over 600 miles and closer to 10 hours.
“It’s been a long ride,” Scobey senior Brayden Cromwell said over the phone Saturday as he sat on the bus. “Just take it day by day, I guess.”
The day-by-day cliché has been especially relevant over the last week.
Cromwell and his peers spent Saturday processing the Montana High School Association’s decision to cancel the state basketball tournaments after the semifinals due to the coronavirus pandemic. A day later, they learned that schools across Montana were ordered to close for two weeks. On Monday, the MHSA suspended the spring sports season, and several cities across the state shut down restaurants, bars and other businesses.
The Spartans and Warriors have spent the last three days trying to process the cascade of changes.
“I’m not too sure what I’m gonna do now. … I’ll probably go to the gym soon, although even the weight room I think is closed to the public,” Fairview senior Josh Herron said Monday. “I planned on going to school, having track, all that stuff. Now, I’m not sure.”
It wasn’t that long ago that Scobey and Fairview felt on top of the world, rather than buried beneath it.
Fairview, the No. 6 team in the 406mtsports.com Class C rankings, beat Jordan 47-31 and No. 3 Fort Benton 44-37 to reach the State C title game. No. 5 Scobey won its first two tournament games by a combined 66 points: 51-23 over Belt, 77-39 over top-ranked and defending state champion Manhattan Christian.
“We got on a big run and we were up by 38. It was unbelievable,” Cromwell said of the Manhattan Christian blowout. “We all thought we had it, had the championship.”
The State C boys began play on Wednesday. The semifinals and first loser-out games were played on Thursday, the second consolation games took place Friday and the championship and third-place games were scheduled for Saturday. So the Spartans and Warriors got to spend Friday morning and afternoon preparing for the championship game, while teams in the other seven tournaments played opening round games on Thursday and the semis Friday.
Scobey had improved to 25-0 and felt extra confident because it had defeated Fairview twice, 52-49 on Dec. 13 and 59-36 in the Eastern C Divisional title game on Feb. 29.
Fairview’s only two losses all season were to Scobey. Considering they had just given Fort Benton its first loss, the Warriors (24-2) believed their third with meeting with the Spartans would go in their favor.
“You play the games for a reason,” said Fairview senior Cody Asbeck. “If people want to go hand Scobey the championship based on games that happened in the regular season, that’s wrong.”
All week long, members of the Spartans and Warriors feared the tournament would get canceled. Those worries subsided as play continued on Friday, but they flared up again when news broke of Montana’s first presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Two hours later, the players’ phones blew up. Every state tournament would be canceled immediately following the last semifinal games, and the semifinal winners would be co-champs.
Cromwell was playing video games in his hotel room when the news broke. He learned about the cancellation from Twitter, prompting him to throw his phone against the wall and storm out of his room as tears formed.
There is no such thing as a “Co-Champion”— Brayden M. Cromwell (@BraydenCromwell) March 14, 2020
Asbeck and his roommate, fellow senior Alex Schriver, received a group text from coach Ty Hurley telling every player they needed to meet right away. Asbeck asked Schriver what he thought the text was about. Schriver responded, “I think you already know.”
“Looking at the text, your mind kind of reaches for any other reason than what you’re thinking it’s gonna be,” Asbeck said. But he quickly determined, “I can’t think of anything else that he’s gonna need to let us know immediately other than shutting the tournament down.”
Cromwell, Asbeck, Shriver, Herron and Scobey senior Kannon Ferestad used a handful of words to describe that night, mainly shock, anger, sadness and disappointment. They tried to come to grips with not just the championship cancellation, but the fact that they had played the last basketball games of their high school careers on Thursday.
“It’s kind of creepy that the news came on Friday the 13th,” Schriver said.
The Spartans and Warriors arrived home Saturday around the time their championship game was scheduled to tip off. There “was not a very state championship-like mood” on the long bus ride, Ferestad said, and that was 24 to 48 hours before they would discover how insignificant the tourney cancellation would seem.
Scobey and Fairview players will never forget the shocking end to their careers and how the past few days unraveled. But during their long rides home Saturday, the sadness slowly wore off, and they began to appreciate the journey.
“This is definitely the craziest, most emotional week of my life, but one of the greatest weeks of my life, as well,” Cromwell said. “I got to spend it with my teammates. Probably my last time with these guys. It was fun.”
