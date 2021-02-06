BILLINGS — Scobey senior Parker Cromwell signed with Dickinson State on Thursday to continue his basketball career, according to his mother, Wendy.

Cromwell is an all-state player who helped the Spartans go undefeated and earn a Class C co-state championship last year. So far this season, Scobey is undefeated and No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class C rankings.

Cromwell's teammate, Jayce Tande, has also signed with Dickinson State — he'll play football for the Blue Hawks. Last season, Cromwell played with his cousin, Brayden Cromwell, who now plays football at Montana Western.

Tags

Load comments