BILLINGS — Scobey senior Parker Cromwell signed with Dickinson State on Thursday to continue his basketball career, according to his mother, Wendy.
Cromwell is an all-state player who helped the Spartans go undefeated and earn a Class C co-state championship last year. So far this season, Scobey is undefeated and No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class C rankings.
Cromwell's teammate, Jayce Tande, has also signed with Dickinson State — he'll play football for the Blue Hawks. Last season, Cromwell played with his cousin, Brayden Cromwell, who now plays football at Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.