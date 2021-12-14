High school
406mtsports.com rankings
BOYS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Bozeman (1-0)
3. Great Falls (2-0)
4. Billings Senior (2-0)
5. Missoula Hellgate (1-1)
Class A
1. Billings Central (2-0)
2. Lewistown (2-0)
3. Hardin (2-1)
4. Butte Central (2-0)
5. Glendive (2-1)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (2-0)
2. Three Forks (2-0)
3. Lame Deer (3-0)
4. Fairfield (1-1)
5. Wolf Point (3-0)
6. Colstrip (2-1)
7. Manhattan (2-0)
8. Columbus (2-0)
9. Townsend (2-1)
10. Thompson Falls (2-1)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)
2. Froid-Lake (4-0)
3. Bridger (3-0)
4. Belt (2-0)
5. Fairview (3-0)
6. Broadus (3-0)
7. Simms (2-0)
8. Drummond (3-0)
9. Philipsburg (3-0)
10. Lustre Christian (3-0)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (2-0)
2. Helena Capital (1-0)
3. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)
4. Billings Skyview (1-1)
5. Kalispell Flathead (2-0)
Class A
1. Hardin (3-0)
2. Billings Central (1-1)
3. Havre (2-1)
4. Columbia Falls (2-0)
5. Dillon (2-0)
Class B
1. Jefferson (2-0)
2. Colstrip (2-1)
3. Big Timber (1-1)
4. Malta (2-1)
5. Thompson Falls (3-0)
6. Bigfork (2-1)
7. Anaconda (2-0)
8. Eureka (3-0)
9. Huntley Project (2-0)
10. Wolf Point (3-0)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)
2. Belt (2-0)
3. Roy-Winifred (3-0)
4. Philipsburg (3-0)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (3-1)
6. Simms (2-0)
7. North Star (2-0)
8. Shields Valley (3-0)
9. Twin Bridges (2-0)
10. Plentywood (2-1)
