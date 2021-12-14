High school

406mtsports.com rankings 

BOYS

Class AA

1. Billings West (2-0)

2. Bozeman (1-0)

3. Great Falls (2-0)

4. Billings Senior (2-0)

5. Missoula Hellgate (1-1)

Class A

1. Billings Central (2-0)

2. Lewistown (2-0)

3. Hardin (2-1)

4. Butte Central (2-0)

5. Glendive (2-1)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (2-0)

2. Three Forks (2-0)

3. Lame Deer (3-0)

4. Fairfield (1-1)

5. Wolf Point (3-0)

6. Colstrip (2-1)

7. Manhattan (2-0)

8. Columbus (2-0)

9. Townsend (2-1)

10. Thompson Falls (2-1)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)

2. Froid-Lake (4-0)

3. Bridger (3-0)

4. Belt (2-0)

5. Fairview (3-0)

6. Broadus (3-0)

7. Simms (2-0)

8. Drummond (3-0)

9. Philipsburg (3-0)

10. Lustre Christian (3-0)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (2-0)

2. Helena Capital (1-0)

3. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)

4. Billings Skyview (1-1)

5. Kalispell Flathead (2-0)

Class A

1. Hardin (3-0)

2. Billings Central (1-1)

3. Havre (2-1)

4. Columbia Falls (2-0)

5. Dillon (2-0)

Class B

1. Jefferson (2-0)

2. Colstrip (2-1)

3. Big Timber (1-1)

4. Malta (2-1)

5. Thompson Falls (3-0)

6. Bigfork (2-1)

7. Anaconda (2-0)

8. Eureka (3-0)

9. Huntley Project (2-0)

10. Wolf Point (3-0)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (4-0)

2. Belt (2-0)

3. Roy-Winifred (3-0)

4. Philipsburg (3-0)

5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (3-1)

6. Simms (2-0)

7. North Star (2-0)

8. Shields Valley (3-0)

9. Twin Bridges (2-0)

10. Plentywood (2-1)

