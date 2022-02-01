High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 31

BOYS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (10-0)

2. Bozeman (10-1)

3. Missoula Hellgate (8-3)

4. Great Falls (6-3)

5. Billings Senior (7-4)

Class A

1. Lewistown (13-0)

2. Dillon (11-2)

3. Butte Central (12-1)

4. Browning (9-3)

5. Frenchtown (9-3)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (12-0)

2. Columbus (12-2)

3. Florence-Carlton (11-2)

4. Lame Deer (12-1)

5. Three Forks (10-2)

6. St. Ignatius (11-1) 

7. Fairfield (10-4)

8. Townsend (10-3)

9. Malta (7-5) 

10. Shelby (7-5) 

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (13-0)

2. Froid-Lake (12-0)

3. Broadview-Lavina (14-0)

4. Broadus (13-0)

5. Lustre Christian (14-0)

6. Belt (11-2) 

7. Heart Butte (13-0)

8. Melstone (12-2)

9. Roy-Winifred (11-2)

10. Darby (9-1) 

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (11-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (10-0)

3. Billings Skyview (8-2)

4. Kalispell Flathead (10-1)

5. Helena Capital (6-4)

Class A

1. Havre (12-1)

2. Billings Central (11-2)

3. Dillon (12-1)

4. Hardin (13-2)

5. Browning (9-2)

Class B

1. Jefferson (15-0)

2. Colstrip (13-1)

3. Malta (10-2) 

4. Bigfork (13-1) 

5. Anaconda (11-3)

6. Big Timber (11-3)

7. Red Lodge (12-2)

8. Thompson Falls (11-3)  

9. Missoula Loyola (7-4)

10. Eureka (9-4) 

Class C

1. Roy-Winifred (13-0)

2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-1)

3. Twin Bridges (11-1)

4. Manhattan Christian (12-1)

5. Box Elder (11-1)

6. Plentywood (12-1)

7. Belt (11-2)

8. Shields Valley (11-2) 

9. Charlo (14-1)

(tie) 10. Seeley-Swan (13-0) and Melstone (12-2)

