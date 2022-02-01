High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 31
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (10-0)
2. Bozeman (10-1)
3. Missoula Hellgate (8-3)
4. Great Falls (6-3)
5. Billings Senior (7-4)
Class A
1. Lewistown (13-0)
2. Dillon (11-2)
3. Butte Central (12-1)
4. Browning (9-3)
5. Frenchtown (9-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (12-0)
2. Columbus (12-2)
3. Florence-Carlton (11-2)
4. Lame Deer (12-1)
5. Three Forks (10-2)
6. St. Ignatius (11-1)
7. Fairfield (10-4)
8. Townsend (10-3)
9. Malta (7-5)
10. Shelby (7-5)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (13-0)
2. Froid-Lake (12-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (14-0)
4. Broadus (13-0)
5. Lustre Christian (14-0)
6. Belt (11-2)
7. Heart Butte (13-0)
8. Melstone (12-2)
9. Roy-Winifred (11-2)
10. Darby (9-1)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (11-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (10-0)
3. Billings Skyview (8-2)
4. Kalispell Flathead (10-1)
5. Helena Capital (6-4)
Class A
1. Havre (12-1)
2. Billings Central (11-2)
3. Dillon (12-1)
4. Hardin (13-2)
5. Browning (9-2)
Class B
1. Jefferson (15-0)
2. Colstrip (13-1)
3. Malta (10-2)
4. Bigfork (13-1)
5. Anaconda (11-3)
6. Big Timber (11-3)
7. Red Lodge (12-2)
8. Thompson Falls (11-3)
9. Missoula Loyola (7-4)
10. Eureka (9-4)
Class C
1. Roy-Winifred (13-0)
2. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (12-1)
3. Twin Bridges (11-1)
4. Manhattan Christian (12-1)
5. Box Elder (11-1)
6. Plentywood (12-1)
7. Belt (11-2)
8. Shields Valley (11-2)
9. Charlo (14-1)
(tie) 10. Seeley-Swan (13-0) and Melstone (12-2)
