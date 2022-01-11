High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 10

BOYS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (5-0)

2. Bozeman (5-1)

3. Bozeman Gallatin (4-2)

4. Great Falls (4-2)

5. Missoula Sentinel (3-3)

Class A

1. Lewistown (7-0)

2. Butte Central (7-0)

3. Hamilton (7-1)

4. Billings Central (6-2)

5. Glendive (6-2)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (7-0)

2. Three Forks (7-0)

3. Lame Deer (8-0)

4. Columbus (7-1)

5. St. Ignatius (6-0)

6. Florence-Carlton (5-2)

7. Wolf Point (5-1)

8. Rocky Boy (5-2)

9. Manhattan (5-2)

10. Roundup (4-1)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)

2. Froid-Lake (9-0)

3. Broadview-Lavina (9-0)

4. Broadus (8-0)

5. Lustre Christian (8-0)

6. Belt (6-1)

7. Bridger (8-1)

8. Fairview (7-1)

9. Fort Benton (6-1)

10. Harlowton-Ryegate (7-1)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (6-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)

3. Billings Skyview (5-1)

4. Kalispell Flathead (6-0)

5. Butte (4-1)

Class A

1. Havre (6-1)

2. Hardin (7-1)

3. Billings Central (6-2)

4. Dillon (6-0)

5. Browning (5-1)

Class B

1. Jefferson (9-0)

2. Colstrip (7-1)

3. Bigfork (8-0)

4. Malta (6-1)

5. Big Timber (6-2)

6. Red Lodge (7-1)

7. Thompson Falls (7-0)

8. Anaconda (6-2)

9. Eureka (4-2)

10. Wolf Point (6-2)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (8-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (7-0)

3. Shields Valley (6-1)

4. Belt (5-1)

5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-1)

6. Box Elder (7-1)

7. Twin Bridges (7-1)

8. Plentywood (8-1)

9. Charlo (8-1)

10. North Star (7-1)

