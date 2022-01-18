High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 17

BOYS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (7-0)

2. Bozeman (6-1)

3. Great Falls (4-2)

4. Bozeman Gallatin (5-3)

5. Billings Senior (4-3)

Class A

1. Lewistown (9-0)

2. Butte Central (8-0)

3. Dillon (6-2)

4. Hamilton (8-2)

5. Billings Central (7-3)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (9-0)

2. Lame Deer (8-0)

3. Columbus (8-1)

4. Three Forks (8-1)

5. St. Ignatius (7-0)

6. Florence-Carlton (7-2)

7. Wolf Point (8-1)

8. Manhattan (7-2)

9. Townsend (6-3)

10. Roundup (5-2)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)

2. Froid-Lake (11-0)

3. Broadview-Lavina (10-0)

4. Broadus (10-0)

5. Lustre Christian (10-0)

6. Belt (7-1)

7. Bridger (9-1)

8. Fairview (9-1)

9. Big Sandy (9-1)

10. Shields Valley (6-3)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (7-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (7-0)

3. Billings Skyview (5-1)

4. Kalispell Flathead (8-0)

5. Butte (5-2)

Class A

1. Havre (7-1)

2. Hardin (9-1)

3. Billings Central (8-2)

4. Dillon (8-1)

5. Browning (6-1)

Class B

1. Jefferson (11-0)

2. Colstrip (9-1)

3. Bigfork (10-0)

4. Malta (8-1)

5. Big Timber (8-2)

6. Red Lodge (9-1)

7. Eureka (7-2)

8. Anaconda (8-2)

9. Thompson Falls (8-3)

10. Huntley Project (7-3)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (9-0)

3. Shields Valley (8-1)

4. Belt (6-1)

5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (10-1)

6. Box Elder (8-1)

7. Twin Bridges (9-1)

8. Plentywood (9-1)

9. Charlo (9-1)

10. Chinook (8-2)

