High school
406mtsports.com rankings
Records through Jan. 17
BOYS
Class AA
1. Helena Capital (7-0)
2. Bozeman (6-1)
3. Great Falls (4-2)
4. Bozeman Gallatin (5-3)
5. Billings Senior (4-3)
Class A
1. Lewistown (9-0)
2. Butte Central (8-0)
3. Dillon (6-2)
4. Hamilton (8-2)
5. Billings Central (7-3)
Class B
1. Lodge Grass (9-0)
2. Lame Deer (8-0)
3. Columbus (8-1)
4. Three Forks (8-1)
5. St. Ignatius (7-0)
6. Florence-Carlton (7-2)
7. Wolf Point (8-1)
8. Manhattan (7-2)
9. Townsend (6-3)
10. Roundup (5-2)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)
2. Froid-Lake (11-0)
3. Broadview-Lavina (10-0)
4. Broadus (10-0)
5. Lustre Christian (10-0)
6. Belt (7-1)
7. Bridger (9-1)
8. Fairview (9-1)
9. Big Sandy (9-1)
10. Shields Valley (6-3)
GIRLS
Class AA
1. Billings West (7-0)
2. Missoula Hellgate (7-0)
3. Billings Skyview (5-1)
4. Kalispell Flathead (8-0)
5. Butte (5-2)
Class A
1. Havre (7-1)
2. Hardin (9-1)
3. Billings Central (8-2)
4. Dillon (8-1)
5. Browning (6-1)
Class B
1. Jefferson (11-0)
2. Colstrip (9-1)
3. Bigfork (10-0)
4. Malta (8-1)
5. Big Timber (8-2)
6. Red Lodge (9-1)
7. Eureka (7-2)
8. Anaconda (8-2)
9. Thompson Falls (8-3)
10. Huntley Project (7-3)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (9-0)
2. Roy-Winifred (9-0)
3. Shields Valley (8-1)
4. Belt (6-1)
5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (10-1)
6. Box Elder (8-1)
7. Twin Bridges (9-1)
8. Plentywood (9-1)
9. Charlo (9-1)
10. Chinook (8-2)
