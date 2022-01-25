High school

406mtsports.com rankings

Records through Jan. 24

BOYS

Class AA

1. Helena Capital (8-0)

2. Bozeman (8-1)

3. Billings Senior (6-3)

4. Missoula Hellgate (6-3)

5. Great Falls (5-3)

Class A

1. Lewistown (11-0)

2. Dillon (7-2)

3. Butte Central (9-1)

4. Hamilton (9-3)

5. Browning (7-3)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (10-0)

2. Lame Deer (9-0)

3. Columbus (9-2)

4. Florence-Carlton (9-2)

5. Three Forks (9-2)

6. St. Ignatius (8-1) 

7. Fairfield (9-3)

8. Townsend (7-3)

9. Shelby (7-3)

10. Malta (6-4)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (10-0)

2. Froid-Lake (12-0)

3. Broadview-Lavina (12-0)

4. Broadus (12-0)

5. Lustre Christian (11-0)

6. Belt (7-2) 

7. Bridger (11-1)

8. Fairview (11-1)

9. Shields Valley (8-3)

10. Heart Butte (10-0)

GIRLS

Class AA

1. Billings West (9-0)

2. Missoula Hellgate (8-0)

3. Billings Skyview (6-2)

4. Kalispell Flathead (9-0)

5. Helena (5-3)

Class A

1. Havre (10-1)

2. Hardin (11-1)

3. Billings Central (10-2)

4. Dillon (9-1)

5. Columbia Falls (8-3)

Class B

1. Jefferson (13-0)

2. Colstrip (10-1)

3. Malta (9-1)

4. Bigfork (11-1) 

5. Anaconda (8-2)

6. Thompson Falls (10-2)

7. Big Timber (9-3) 

8. Red Lodge (10-2) 

9. Eureka (7-3) 

10. St. Ignatius (6-4)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (11-0)

2. Roy-Winifred (10-0)

3. Shields Valley (10-1)

4. Belt (8-1)

5. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (9-1)

6. Box Elder (8-1)

7. Twin Bridges (10-1)

8. Plentywood (10-1)

9. Charlo (11-1)

10. Chinook (9-2)

