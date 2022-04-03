9C Senior Classic Basketball Game

Hosted by North Star Schools in Rudyard

March 30

Girls Game

White 67, Dark 64 

White team: Laynie Sattoriva 16, Alliyah Pretty Paint 11, Mariah Arkinson 10.

Dark team: Angela Gopher 20, Ashlee Wang 18, Annalise Johnson 6, Judemia Gray 6.

MVP: Mariah Arkinson and Angela Gopher.

Sportsmanship winners: Jaedyn Chandler and Tatum Hull.

3-point contest winner: Makaela Kelly 33 three-pointers.

3-point contest runner-up: Tatum Hull 30 three-pointers.

Boys Game

White 82, Dark 75

White team: Toby Niederegger 19, Braydon Cline 13, Lane Demontiney 11.

Dark team:  Tyshawn Shambo 15, Oskar Pula 13, Garrett Spicher 12.

MVP: Toby Niederegger and Tyshawn Shambo.

Sportsmanship winners: Braden Eoff and Jacob Giles.

3-point contest winner: Braden Eoff 28 three-pointers

3-point contest runner-up: Toby Niederegger 27 three-pointers

Shooting stars champions: Jackson Schmele, Nashone Shambo, and Tahtianna Morgan.

Boys slam dunk champion: Oskar Pula.

