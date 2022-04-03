9C Senior Classic Basketball Game
Hosted by North Star Schools in Rudyard
March 30
Girls Game
White 67, Dark 64
White team: Laynie Sattoriva 16, Alliyah Pretty Paint 11, Mariah Arkinson 10.
Dark team: Angela Gopher 20, Ashlee Wang 18, Annalise Johnson 6, Judemia Gray 6.
MVP: Mariah Arkinson and Angela Gopher.
Sportsmanship winners: Jaedyn Chandler and Tatum Hull.
3-point contest winner: Makaela Kelly 33 three-pointers.
3-point contest runner-up: Tatum Hull 30 three-pointers.
Boys Game
White 82, Dark 75
White team: Toby Niederegger 19, Braydon Cline 13, Lane Demontiney 11.
Dark team: Tyshawn Shambo 15, Oskar Pula 13, Garrett Spicher 12.
MVP: Toby Niederegger and Tyshawn Shambo.
Sportsmanship winners: Braden Eoff and Jacob Giles.
3-point contest winner: Braden Eoff 28 three-pointers
3-point contest runner-up: Toby Niederegger 27 three-pointers
Shooting stars champions: Jackson Schmele, Nashone Shambo, and Tahtianna Morgan.
Boys slam dunk champion: Oskar Pula.
