Geraldine-Highwood 67, Power 44

Geraldine-Highwood;;11;21;17;18;—;67
Power;;13;9;9;13;—;44

GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Bryson Bahnmiller 36; Orrin Harris 23; Ryder Zanto 4; Conner Zanto 2; Cole Noble 2.

Twin Bridges 75, Sheridan 40

Twin Bridges;;16;17;24;18;—;75
Sheridan;;8;16;10;6;—;40

TWIN BRIDGES: Matt Kaiser 22; Charlie Kruer 16; Connor Nye 15; Tate Smith 9; Sam Konen 6; Axton Anderson 4; Pablo Babcock 2; Zayne Carter 1.

SHERIDAN: Kaden Batzler 12; Lane Poirier 10; Cade Cathey 6; Caden Theis 6; Hartson Van Houton 2; Cole Hill 2.

