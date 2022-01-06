Bigfork 87, Troy 16
|Troy;;10;2;3;1;—;16
|Bigfork;;33;22;20;12;—;87
BIGFORK: Isak Epperly 15; Brown Brown 14; Cole Knopik 13; Colin Wade 11; Eli Thorness 10; Ian McMann 9; Bryce Gilliard 6; Wyatt Johnson 5; Landon Byerman 4.
Bridger 61, Joliet 52
|Bridger;;15;15;6;25;—;61
|Joliet;;14;9;15;14;—;52
BRIDGER: Baylor Pospisil 20; Chance Goltz 15; Rod Zentner 9; Jace Weimer 8; Gage Goltz 5; Lucius Payovich 4.
JOLIET: Seth Bailey 15; Hayden Ward 14; Brice Williams 10; Paxton McQuillen 6; Tucker Lind 3; Corey Dworshak 2; Brody Gebhardt 2.
Columbus 76, Huntley Project 30
|Huntley Project;;7;14;5;4;—;30
|Columbus;;24;23;21;8;—;76
HUNTLEY PROJECT: Parker Cook 12; Cade Sorlie 6; Jake Cook 5; Mason Jessen 5; Jakob Hansen 2.
COLUMBUS: Colby Martinez 22; Mason Meier 13; Cash Kramer 9; Kaeden Daniels 8; Michael Curl 8; Cale Chamberlin 6; Hayden Steffenson 5; Caden Meier 3; Mason Adams 2.
Ennis 60, Lone Peak 53
|Lone Peak;;7;11;18;17;—;53
|Ennis;;17;18;10;15;—;60
LONE PEAK: Max Romney 20; Ben Saad 12; Gus Hammond 11; John Chadwell 8; Pierce Farr 2.
ENNIS: Brand Ostler 20; Clintin Buyan 18; Andrew Beardsley 9; Bo Kelley 5; Eli Beardsley 5; Jeremya Mauch 2; Jaxson Kloote 1.
Jefferson 71, Twin Bridges 44
|Twin Bridges;;6;11;10;17;—;44
|Jefferson;;20;13;24;14;—;71
TWIN BRIDGES: Chase Fitzpatrick 13; Sam Konen 11; Riky Puckett 9; Reid Johnson 6; Connor Nye 3; Layne Smith 2.
JEFFERSON: Tyler Harrington 20; Trent McMaster 15; Wade Rykal 7; Luke Eckmann 7; Mike Emter 6; Hyrum Parke 5; Tom Meyer 5; Dalton Noble 2; Luke Oxarart 2; Zach Zody 2.
Terry 53, Custer-Hysham 32
|Custer-Hysham;;8;6;8;10;—;32
|Terry;;10;17;10;16;—;53
TERRY: Rodrigo Takano 24; Victor Delgado 12; Jeremy Ekenobaye 6; Enrico Scuppa 5; Tomasso Pangrazzi 2; Casper Sackman 2; Francesco Comuzzi 2.
