Billings West 72, Billings Skyview 66 F-OT

Billings Skyview;;9;8;8;29;12;—;66
Billings West;;8;10;16;20;18;—;72

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Cameron Ketchum 28; Ky Kouba 13; Abe Seybert 10; Max Davis 5; Julius Mims 4; Peyton Carle 3; Payton Sanders 3.

BILLINGS WEST: Cade Tyson 29; Josh Erbacher 23; Neil Daily 11; Teagan Mullowney 4; Logan Meyer 3; Paul Brott 2.

Anaconda 68, Florence-Carlton 63

Anaconda;;23;14;9;22;—;68
Florence-Carlton;;11;16;21;15;—;63

ANACONDA: Kylar Gochanour 20; Mike Galle 15; Braedon Sawyer 10; Payton Klanecky 10; Eli Saltenberger 7; Landon Hurley 6.

FLORENCE-CARLTON: Beau Neal 16; Creagan Keller 11; Blake Shoupe 11; Eli Pedersen 10; Levi Posey 8; Caden Zaluski 5; J.P. Briney 2.

Forsyth 47, Roundup 46

Forsyth;;10;14;9;14;—;47
Roundup;;4;12;10;20;—;46

ROUNDUP: MaKale Kembel 11; Dylan Sanner 9; Kaide Griffith 9; Michael McHenry 8; Tanner Rae 7; Jace Lemmel 2.

Fort Benton 66, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31

Fort Benton;;17;23;16;10;—;66
Chester-Joplin-Inverness;;6;6;12;7;—;31

FORT BENTON: Garrett Diekhans 25; Jace Thompson 14; Logan Giles 6; Eli Brugman 6; Hayden Diekhans 4; Stephen Gannon 3; Jacob Giles 3; Andrew Ballantyne 3; Billy Ullery 2.

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS: Spencer Richter 8; Kealy Haaland 6; C Woods 6; Andrew Woods 5; B Kammerzell 2; Lane Fischer 1; Kyle Harmon 1.

Livingston 57, Manhattan 49

Manhattan;;12;15;10;12;—;49
Livingston;;21;10;17;9;—;57

MANHATTAN: Caden Holgate 15; Kyle Hotvedt 9; Sven Stenberg 8; Evan Douma 7; Colter Barta 4; Finn Tesoro 4; Markus Fenno 2.

LIVINGSTON: Brendon Johnson 31; Rylee Watt 13; Nick Battrick 8; Jack Gauthier 3; Sage McMinn 2.

Melstone 72, Custer-Hysham 23

Custer-Hysham;;4;8;4;7;—;23
Melstone;;26;25;10;11;—;72

MELSTONE: Bryce Grebe 28; Davon Meredith 14; Shayden Cooke 12; Ty Meredith 8; Ty Kombol 8; Gus Adams 2.

Plenty Coups 108, Fromberg 27

Fromberg;;8;12;0;7;—;27
Plenty Coups;;30;29;29;20;—;108

FROMBERG: Ty Lowery 19; River G. 15; Josh Strong 4; Brandon Dobson 2; Ciaran McKevitt 2.

PLENTY COUPS: Clarence Stewart 27; Josh K 16; Brendan Falls Down 15; Melville Stops Jr. 12; Tobias M 8; Zane Plainfeather 6; Sean LR 4; Irvin Crow 2.

Huntley Project 49, Shepherd 40

Huntley Project;;11;8;18;12;—;49
Shepherd;;9;10;9;12;—;40

HUNTLEY PROJECT: Isaiah Bouchard 22; Rylan DeVries 12; Noah Bouchard 10; Kordel Ellis 3; Tim Rose 2.

SHEPHERD: Jaxon DeHaven 16; Logan Murray 10; Colt Hando 5; Sam Stene 4; Karter Michels 2; Malachi Warneke 2; Colton Zubach 1.

