Boys basketball

District 1B

(Higher seed hosts until Saturday, then at Conrad)

(5 teams advance)

Wednesday

Conrad 66, Cut Bank 59

Rocky Boy 65, Great Falls Central 38

Shelby 70, Choteau 12

Thursday

Game 4: Conrad at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Rocky Boy vs. Shelby, TBA

Game 6: Great Falls Central vs. Choteau, TBA

Friday

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA

Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, TBA

Saturday

Game 9 (at Conrad): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m., fifth place

Game 10 (at Conrad): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., winner third place; loser fourth place

Game 11 (at Conrad): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m., championship

District 2B

At Wolf Point

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Game 1: Wolf Point vs. Poplar, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Harlem vs. Wolf Point, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 3: Malta vs. Game 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m., championship

District 4B

at Huntley Project

(3 teams advance)

Joliet 56, Shepherd 29

Columbus 50, Roundup 44

Thursday

Game 3: Huntley Project vs. Joliet, noon

Game 4: Red Lodge vs. Columbus, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Shepherd vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Roundup vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon, third place

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m., championship

District 5B

Higher seed hosts

(3 teams advance)

Tuesday

Three Forks 57, Big Timber 40

Whitehall 50, Jefferson 47

Thursday

Game 3: Three Forks at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Whitehall at Townsend, TBA

Friday

Game 5: Jefferson vs. Game 3 loser, TBA

Game 6: Big Timber vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBA, third place

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA, championship

