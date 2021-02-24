Boys basketball
District 1B
(Higher seed hosts until Saturday, then at Conrad)
(5 teams advance)
Wednesday
Conrad 66, Cut Bank 59
Rocky Boy 65, Great Falls Central 38
Shelby 70, Choteau 12
Thursday
Game 4: Conrad at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: Rocky Boy vs. Shelby, TBA
Game 6: Great Falls Central vs. Choteau, TBA
Friday
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, TBA
Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, TBA
Saturday
Game 9 (at Conrad): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9 a.m., fifth place
Game 10 (at Conrad): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., winner third place; loser fourth place
Game 11 (at Conrad): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m., championship
District 2B
At Wolf Point
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Game 1: Wolf Point vs. Poplar, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Harlem vs. Wolf Point, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 3: Malta vs. Game 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., third place
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m., championship
District 4B
at Huntley Project
(3 teams advance)
Joliet 56, Shepherd 29
Columbus 50, Roundup 44
Thursday
Game 3: Huntley Project vs. Joliet, noon
Game 4: Red Lodge vs. Columbus, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Shepherd vs. Game 4 loser, noon
Game 6: Roundup vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon, third place
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m., championship
District 5B
Higher seed hosts
(3 teams advance)
Tuesday
Three Forks 57, Big Timber 40
Whitehall 50, Jefferson 47
Thursday
Game 3: Three Forks at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Whitehall at Townsend, TBA
Friday
Game 5: Jefferson vs. Game 3 loser, TBA
Game 6: Big Timber vs. Game 4 loser, TBA
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, TBA, third place
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA, championship
