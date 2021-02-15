District 2C
(5 teams advance)
Tuesday
Game 1 (at Sidney): Froid-Lake vs. Brockton, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2 (at Sidney): Plentywood vs. Richey-Lambert, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3 (at Culbertson): Westby-Grenora vs. Bainville, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4 (at Culbertson): Circle vs. Fairview, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5 (at Culbertson): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6 (at Culbertson): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.
Game 7 (at Sidney): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8 (at Sidney): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9 (at Sidney): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., fifth place
Game 10 (at Sidney): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m., third place
Game 11 (at Sidney: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., championship
District 3C
(3 teams advance)
at Malta
Scobey, bye
Dodson, bye
Tuesday
Game 1 (at Lustre): Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2 (at Hinsdale): Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Frazer, 6 p.m.
Thursday
at Malta
Game 3: Scobey vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Dodson vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., consolation
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship
District 9C
(3 teams advance)
at Havre High
Tuesday
Game 7 (at Fort Benton): Fort Benton vs. Hays-Lodgepole, TBA
Game 8 (at Big Sandy): Big Sandy vs. North Star, TBA
Game 9 (at Box Elder): Box Elder vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, TBA
Game 10: (at Chinook): Chinook vs. Turner, TBA
Wednesday
Game 13 (higher seed hosts): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBA
Game 14 (higher seed hosts): Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, TBA
Thursday
at Havre High
Game 17: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, semifinal, 3:30 p.m.
Game 18: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, semifinal, 6 p.m.
Friday
Game 21: Game 14 winner vs. Game 17 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Game 22: Game 13 winner vs. Game 18 loser, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 23: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 1 p.m., consolation
Game 24: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 6 p.m., championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.