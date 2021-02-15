District 2C

(5 teams advance)

Tuesday

Game 1 (at Sidney): Froid-Lake vs. Brockton, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 (at Sidney): Plentywood vs. Richey-Lambert, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (at Culbertson): Westby-Grenora vs. Bainville, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 (at Culbertson): Circle vs. Fairview, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5 (at Culbertson): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 (at Culbertson): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 (at Sidney): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 (at Sidney): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9 (at Sidney): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., fifth place

Game 10 (at Sidney): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m., third place

Game 11 (at Sidney: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., championship

District 3C

(3 teams advance)

at Malta

Scobey, bye

Dodson, bye

Tuesday

Game 1 (at Lustre): Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2 (at Hinsdale): Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Frazer, 6 p.m.

Thursday

at Malta

Game 3: Scobey vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Dodson vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m., consolation

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship

District 9C

(3 teams advance)

at Havre High

Tuesday

Game 7 (at Fort Benton): Fort Benton vs. Hays-Lodgepole, TBA

Game 8 (at Big Sandy): Big Sandy vs. North Star, TBA

Game 9 (at Box Elder): Box Elder vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, TBA

Game 10: (at Chinook): Chinook vs. Turner, TBA

Wednesday

Game 13 (higher seed hosts): Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBA

Game 14 (higher seed hosts): Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, TBA

Thursday

at Havre High

Game 17: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, semifinal, 3:30 p.m.

Game 18: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, semifinal, 6 p.m.

Friday

Game 21: Game 14 winner vs. Game 17 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 22: Game 13 winner vs. Game 18 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 23: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 1 p.m., consolation

Game 24: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 6 p.m., championship

