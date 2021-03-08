BOYS
Southeast A
All-conference
First team: Colter Bales, senior, Laurel; Brock Blatter, junior, Billings Central; Wylee Schnetter, senior, Laurel; Malachi Stewart, senior, Billings Central; Marcus Wittman, senior, Billings Central.
Second team: Richie Cortese, senior, Laurel; Cayden Merchant, junior, Billings Central; Teivon Ramos, senior, Hardin; Emmet Renner, junior, Laurel; Bryson Rogers, junior, Hardin.
Honorable mention: Payton Kokot, junior, Livingston; Kevion Ladson, junior, Hardin; Wyatt Saile, senior, Livingston; Nate Sasich, senior, Billings Central.
