BOYS

Southeast A

All-conference

First team: Colter Bales, senior, Laurel; Brock Blatter, junior, Billings Central; Wylee Schnetter, senior, Laurel; Malachi Stewart, senior, Billings Central; Marcus Wittman, senior, Billings Central.

Second team: Richie Cortese, senior, Laurel; Cayden Merchant, junior, Billings Central; Teivon Ramos, senior, Hardin; Emmet Renner, junior, Laurel; Bryson Rogers, junior, Hardin.

Honorable mention: Payton Kokot, junior, Livingston; Kevion Ladson, junior, Hardin; Wyatt Saile, senior, Livingston; Nate Sasich, senior, Billings Central.

