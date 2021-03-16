Boys basketball
3B
All-state: Damon Gros Ventre, jr., Lodge Grass; Malachi Little Nest, sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, jr., Lame Deer; DC Stewart, jr., Lodge Grass.
All-conference
First team: Damon Gros Ventre, jr., Lodge Grass; Malachi Little Nest, sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, jr., Lame Deer; DC Stewart, jr., Lodge Grass; Jadence Archilta, jr., Lodge Grass; Caleb Cole, so., Colstrip.
Second team: Konner Flint, sr., Baker; Logan Graham, sr., Baker; Jaren KnowsHisGun, so., Colstrip; Joe Lackman, sr., Forsyth; Kayden Littlesun, sr., Lame Deer; Ty Moccasin, jr., Lodge Grass.
