Boys basketball

3B

All-state: Damon Gros Ventre, jr., Lodge Grass; Malachi Little Nest, sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, jr., Lame Deer; DC Stewart, jr., Lodge Grass.

All-conference

First team: Damon Gros Ventre, jr., Lodge Grass; Malachi Little Nest, sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, jr., Lame Deer; DC Stewart, jr., Lodge Grass; Jadence Archilta, jr., Lodge Grass; Caleb Cole, so., Colstrip.

Second team: Konner Flint, sr., Baker; Logan Graham, sr., Baker; Jaren KnowsHisGun, so., Colstrip; Joe Lackman, sr., Forsyth; Kayden Littlesun, sr., Lame Deer; Ty Moccasin, jr., Lodge Grass.

