Class B
All-State
Logan Leck, Sr., Shelby; Rhett Reynolds, Jr., Shelby; Kaelob Flores, Jr., Fairfield; Cooper Oxarart, Sr., Malta; R.J. Ramone, Jr., Harlem; Keigan Skolrud, Sr., Glasgow; Damon Gros Ventre, Jr., Lodge Grass; Malachai Little Nest, Sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, Jr., Lame Deer; D.C. Stewart, Jr., Lodge Grass; Noah Bouchard, Sr., Huntley Project; Colby Martinez, Jr., Columbus; Tim Rose, Sr., Huntley Project; Jake Fox, Sr., Huntley Project; Tate Bowler, Sr., Manhattan; Gaven Vandenacre, Jr., Townsend; Owen Long, Jr., Three Forks; Caden Holgate, Sr. Manhattan; Zoran LaFrombois, So., St. Ignatius; Kade Pardee, Sr., Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, So., Bigfork. Note: District 6B All-State selections weren't provided.
1B
All-Conference
First team: Logan Leck, Sr., Shelby; Rhett Reynolds, Jr., Shelby; Kaelob Flores, Jr., Fairfield; Joe Demonitney, Jr., Rocky Boy; Ben Crebs, Jr., Rocky Boy; Daniel Faith, Jr., Fairfield.
Second team: Connor Murray, Sr., Fairfield; Kade Harwood, Sr., Conrad; Gavin Mills, Sr., Fairfield; Brady Bokma, Jr., Conrad; Ethan Wittmier, Sr., Conrad; Trenton Emerson, So., Shelby.
7B
All-Conference
First team: Zoran LaFrombois, So., St. Ignatius; Kade Pardee, Sr., Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, So., Bigfork; Dante Micheli, Sr., Thompson Falls; Gavin Bates, Jr., Eureka; Cormac Benn, Sr., Bigfork.
Second team: T.J. Carr, Sr., Eureka; Bryce Gilliard, So., Bigfork; Ross McPherson, Jr., St. Ignatius; Cody Burk, Sr., Thompson Falls; Walker Fisher, Sr., Bigfork; Nathan Schraeder, Jr., Thompson Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.