Class B

All-State

Logan Leck, Sr., Shelby; Rhett Reynolds, Jr., Shelby; Kaelob Flores, Jr., Fairfield; Cooper Oxarart, Sr., Malta; R.J. Ramone, Jr., Harlem; Keigan Skolrud, Sr., Glasgow; Damon Gros Ventre, Jr., Lodge Grass; Malachai Little Nest, Sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, Jr., Lame Deer; D.C. Stewart, Jr., Lodge Grass; Noah Bouchard, Sr., Huntley Project; Colby Martinez, Jr., Columbus; Tim Rose, Sr., Huntley Project; Jake Fox, Sr., Huntley Project; Tate Bowler, Sr., Manhattan; Gaven Vandenacre, Jr., Townsend; Owen Long, Jr., Three Forks; Caden Holgate, Sr. Manhattan; Zoran LaFrombois, So., St. Ignatius; Kade Pardee, Sr., Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, So., Bigfork. Note: District 6B All-State selections weren't provided. 

1B

All-Conference

First team: Logan Leck, Sr., Shelby; Rhett Reynolds, Jr., Shelby; Kaelob Flores, Jr., Fairfield; Joe Demonitney, Jr., Rocky Boy; Ben Crebs, Jr., Rocky Boy; Daniel Faith, Jr., Fairfield.

Second team: Connor Murray, Sr., Fairfield; Kade Harwood, Sr., Conrad; Gavin Mills, Sr., Fairfield; Brady Bokma, Jr., Conrad; Ethan Wittmier, Sr., Conrad; Trenton Emerson, So., Shelby.

7B

All-Conference

First team: Zoran LaFrombois, So., St. Ignatius; Kade Pardee, Sr., Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, So., Bigfork; Dante Micheli, Sr., Thompson Falls; Gavin Bates, Jr., Eureka; Cormac Benn, Sr., Bigfork.

Second team: T.J. Carr, Sr., Eureka; Bryce Gilliard, So., Bigfork; Ross McPherson, Jr., St. Ignatius; Cody Burk, Sr., Thompson Falls; Walker Fisher, Sr., Bigfork; Nathan Schraeder, Jr., Thompson Falls.

