Class AA boys honors teams
Eastern AA
All-state: Drew Wyman, sr., Great Falls; Ky Kouba, sr., Billings Skyview; Levi Torgerson, sr., Great Falls; Camron Ketchum, sr., Billings Skyview; Payton Sanders, jr., Billings Skyview.
All-conference
First team: Drew Wyman, sr., Great Falls; Ky Kouba, sr., Billings Skyview; Levi Torgerson, sr., Great Falls; Camron Ketchum, sr., Billings Skyview; Payton Sanders, jr., Billings Skyview.
Second team: Junior Bergen, sr., Billings Senior; Neil Daily, sr., Billings West; Ty Huse, jr., Bozeman; Reid Harris, so., Great Falls.
Honorable mention: Ta’veus Randle, jr., Belgrade; Jackson Basye, jr., Bozeman; Jacksen Burckley, sr., Billings Senior; Abe Seybert, sr., Billings Skyview; Raef Newbrough, jr., Great Falls CMR; Tarel Rollins, sr., Great Falls; Rylan Schlepp, jr., Bozeman Gallatin; Chazz Haws, jr., Billings Senior; Wyatt Russell, jr., Belgrade.
Most Outstanding Player, offense: Matt Wyman, Great Falls
Most Outstanding Player, defense: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
Coach of the year: Kevin Morales, Billings Skyview
Western AA
All-state: Alex Germer, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Koch, jr., Helena Capital; Tony Frohlich-Fair, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Beckett Arthur, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Joston Cripe, jr., Kalispell Flathead.
All-conference
First team: Alex Germer, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Koch, jr., Helena Capital; Tony Frohlich-Fair, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Beckett Arthur, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Josten Cripe, jr., Kalispell Flathead.
Second team: Josh Wade, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Jake Olson, sr., Butte; Weston Price, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Hayden Opitz, so., Helena Capital; Kade Olson, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Billy Kelly, sr., Butte.
Honorable mention: Jaxson Olsen, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Kaden Huot, jr., Helena; Hayden Kolb, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Tyler Tenney, sr., Helena Capital; Gabe Adams, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Hunter Hickey, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Soren Syvrud, sr., Missoula Sentinel.
Most Outstanding Player, offense: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
Most Outstanding Player, defense: Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate
Coach of the year: Guy Almquist, Helena Capital
