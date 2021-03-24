Class AA boys honors teams

Eastern AA

All-state: Drew Wyman, sr., Great Falls; Ky Kouba, sr., Billings Skyview; Levi Torgerson, sr., Great Falls; Camron Ketchum, sr., Billings Skyview; Payton Sanders, jr., Billings Skyview.

All-conference

First team: Drew Wyman, sr., Great Falls; Ky Kouba, sr., Billings Skyview; Levi Torgerson, sr., Great Falls; Camron Ketchum, sr., Billings Skyview; Payton Sanders, jr., Billings Skyview.

Second team: Junior Bergen, sr., Billings Senior; Neil Daily, sr., Billings West; Ty Huse, jr., Bozeman; Reid Harris, so., Great Falls.

Honorable mention: Ta’veus Randle, jr., Belgrade; Jackson Basye, jr., Bozeman; Jacksen Burckley, sr., Billings Senior; Abe Seybert, sr., Billings Skyview; Raef Newbrough, jr., Great Falls CMR; Tarel Rollins, sr., Great Falls; Rylan Schlepp, jr., Bozeman Gallatin; Chazz Haws, jr., Billings Senior; Wyatt Russell, jr., Belgrade.

Most Outstanding Player, offense: Matt Wyman, Great Falls

Most Outstanding Player, defense: Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview

Coach of the year: Kevin Morales, Billings Skyview

Western AA

All-state: Alex Germer, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Koch, jr., Helena Capital; Tony Frohlich-Fair, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Beckett Arthur, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Joston Cripe, jr., Kalispell Flathead.

All-conference

First team: Alex Germer, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Koch, jr., Helena Capital; Tony Frohlich-Fair, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Beckett Arthur, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Josten Cripe, jr., Kalispell Flathead.

Second team: Josh Wade, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Jake Olson, sr., Butte; Weston Price, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Hayden Opitz, so., Helena Capital; Kade Olson, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Billy Kelly, sr., Butte.

Honorable mention: Jaxson Olsen, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Kaden Huot, jr., Helena; Hayden Kolb, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Tyler Tenney, sr., Helena Capital; Gabe Adams, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Hunter Hickey, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Soren Syvrud, sr., Missoula Sentinel.

Most Outstanding Player, offense: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel

Most Outstanding Player, defense: Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate

Coach of the year: Guy Almquist, Helena Capital

