Northeast A

All-state: Kellen Derick, Havre, Sr.; Royce Robinson, Lewistown, So.; Dalton Polesky, Miles City, Jr.

All-Conference

First team: Royce Robinson, Lewistown, So.; Michael Murphy, Glendive, So.; Kellen Detrick, Havre, Sr.; Josh Warp, Havre, Sr.; Dalton Polesky, Miles City, Jr.

Second team: Bryce Graham, Lewistown, Jr.; Parker Buckley, Glendive, Jr.; Max Eaton, Glendive, Jr.; Clint Owens, Havre, Sr.; Jayden Venable, Miles City, Sr.

Honorable mention: Luke Clinton, Lewistown, Jr.; Jalen Robinson, Lewiswtown, Sr.; Nolan Lotton, Havre, Sr.; Ryder Lee, Miles City, So.; Jerome Entz, Sidney, Jr.

Class C

All-State

Seth Amunrud, So., Manhattan Christian: Caleb Ball, So., St. Regis; Kaiden Batzler, Jr., Sheridan; Ethan Bell, Sr., Chinook; Devin Bird, Jr., Fort Benton; Billy Boone, Sr., Valley Christian; Jordan Calf Looking, Sr., Heart Butte; Carson Callison, Sr., Alberton-Superior; Luke Cima, Sr., Harrison-Willow Creek; Parker Cromwell, Sr., Scobey;

Kade Cutler, Sr., Pilipsburg; Mason Dethman, Fr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Hayden Diekhans, Sr., Fort Benton; Walker Doman, Jr., Winnett-Grass Range; Reese Elliot, Sr., Chinook; Aidan Fishell, Sr., Scobey; Dylan Flatt, Jr., Shields Valley; Dillon Gee, So., Broadus; Quinn Gillespie, Jr., Bridger; Bryce Grebe, So., Melstone;

Caden Handran, Sr., Scobey; Caidin Hill, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Tebarek Hill, So., Manhattan Christian; Kolden Hoversland, Jr., Lustre Christian; Aidan Jenkins, Sr., Shields Valley; Tucker Johnstone, Sr., Park City; Zarek Jones, Sr., Dodson; Matt Kaiser, Sr., Twin Bridges; Shane Kimmel, Sr., Turner; Tyler Kombol, Sr., Melstone;

Charlie Kruer, Sr., Twin Bridges; Tyrus LaMere, Jr., Box Elder; Marcus Mader, So., Broadus; Aidan McDaniel, Sr., Belt; Colt Miller, Sr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Javonne Nesbit, Jr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Toby Niederegger, Jr., Chinook; Brand Ostler, Jr., Ennis; Jared Pardee, Sr., Ekalaka; Baylor Pospisil, Jr., Bridger;

Taylor Rose, Sr., Gardiner; Hunter Sharbono, So., Fairview; Caden Smerker, Sr., Simms; Tate Smith, Sr., Twin Bridges; Justin Stulc, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Ian Swanson, Sr., Ennis; Jayce Tande, Sr., Scobey; Jace Thompson, Sr., Fort Benton; Bridger Vogl, So., Belt; Colter Woldstad, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate.

9C

All-Conference

First team: Ethan Bell, Chinook, Sr.; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, Sr.; Reese Elliot, Chinook, Sr.; Jace Thompson, For Benton, Sr.; Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder, Jr.; Devin Bird, Fort Benton, Jr.; Shane Kimmel, Turner, Sr.; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, Jr.

Second team: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, So.; Cody Evans, For Benton, So.; Kyle Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Jr.; Gabe Saddler, Box Elder, So.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, So.; Jayden Jilot, Box Elder, Sr.; Garrett Spicher, North Star, So.; Austin Welsh, Turner, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tyler Pasha, For Benton.

Tags

