Northeast A
All-state: Kellen Derick, Havre, Sr.; Royce Robinson, Lewistown, So.; Dalton Polesky, Miles City, Jr.
All-Conference
First team: Royce Robinson, Lewistown, So.; Michael Murphy, Glendive, So.; Kellen Detrick, Havre, Sr.; Josh Warp, Havre, Sr.; Dalton Polesky, Miles City, Jr.
Second team: Bryce Graham, Lewistown, Jr.; Parker Buckley, Glendive, Jr.; Max Eaton, Glendive, Jr.; Clint Owens, Havre, Sr.; Jayden Venable, Miles City, Sr.
Honorable mention: Luke Clinton, Lewistown, Jr.; Jalen Robinson, Lewiswtown, Sr.; Nolan Lotton, Havre, Sr.; Ryder Lee, Miles City, So.; Jerome Entz, Sidney, Jr.
Class C
All-State
Seth Amunrud, So., Manhattan Christian: Caleb Ball, So., St. Regis; Kaiden Batzler, Jr., Sheridan; Ethan Bell, Sr., Chinook; Devin Bird, Jr., Fort Benton; Billy Boone, Sr., Valley Christian; Jordan Calf Looking, Sr., Heart Butte; Carson Callison, Sr., Alberton-Superior; Luke Cima, Sr., Harrison-Willow Creek; Parker Cromwell, Sr., Scobey;
Kade Cutler, Sr., Pilipsburg; Mason Dethman, Fr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Hayden Diekhans, Sr., Fort Benton; Walker Doman, Jr., Winnett-Grass Range; Reese Elliot, Sr., Chinook; Aidan Fishell, Sr., Scobey; Dylan Flatt, Jr., Shields Valley; Dillon Gee, So., Broadus; Quinn Gillespie, Jr., Bridger; Bryce Grebe, So., Melstone;
Caden Handran, Sr., Scobey; Caidin Hill, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Tebarek Hill, So., Manhattan Christian; Kolden Hoversland, Jr., Lustre Christian; Aidan Jenkins, Sr., Shields Valley; Tucker Johnstone, Sr., Park City; Zarek Jones, Sr., Dodson; Matt Kaiser, Sr., Twin Bridges; Shane Kimmel, Sr., Turner; Tyler Kombol, Sr., Melstone;
Charlie Kruer, Sr., Twin Bridges; Tyrus LaMere, Jr., Box Elder; Marcus Mader, So., Broadus; Aidan McDaniel, Sr., Belt; Colt Miller, Sr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Javonne Nesbit, Jr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Toby Niederegger, Jr., Chinook; Brand Ostler, Jr., Ennis; Jared Pardee, Sr., Ekalaka; Baylor Pospisil, Jr., Bridger;
Taylor Rose, Sr., Gardiner; Hunter Sharbono, So., Fairview; Caden Smerker, Sr., Simms; Tate Smith, Sr., Twin Bridges; Justin Stulc, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Ian Swanson, Sr., Ennis; Jayce Tande, Sr., Scobey; Jace Thompson, Sr., Fort Benton; Bridger Vogl, So., Belt; Colter Woldstad, Jr., Harlowton-Ryegate.
9C
All-Conference
First team: Ethan Bell, Chinook, Sr.; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, Sr.; Reese Elliot, Chinook, Sr.; Jace Thompson, For Benton, Sr.; Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder, Jr.; Devin Bird, Fort Benton, Jr.; Shane Kimmel, Turner, Sr.; Toby Niederegger, Chinook, Jr.
Second team: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy, So.; Cody Evans, For Benton, So.; Kyle Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Jr.; Gabe Saddler, Box Elder, So.; Gavin Spicher, North Star, So.; Jayden Jilot, Box Elder, Sr.; Garrett Spicher, North Star, So.; Austin Welsh, Turner, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tyler Pasha, For Benton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.