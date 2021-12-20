Monday
Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48
Broadview-Lavina 45, Park City 29
Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57
Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42
Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56
Lustre Christian 59, Bainville 51
Shelby 55, Fairfield 51
Shepherd 64, Forsyth 30
Turner 54, Dodson 49
Twin Bridges 45, Sheridan 40
Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;;6;7;16;19;—;48
|Big Sandy;;20;28;25;9;—;82
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD: Ace Becker 20; Axel Becker 13; Tyce Smith 11; Kain Vincent 2; Kameron Myllymak 2.
BIG SANDY: Lane Demontiney 29; Brayden Cline 26; Wylee Snapp 16; Kody Strutz 10; Jake Darlington 3.
Broadview-Lavina 45, Park City 29
|Park City;;9;7;7;6;—;29
|Broadview-Lavina;;15;7;16;7;—;45
PARK CITY: Jake Gauthier 10; Gage Witt 6; Eyan Jordet 6; Aiden Tilzey 3; Wyatt Story 2; Zach Downing 2; Garett Harper 0.
BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Kade Erickson 19; William Sanguins 11; Hunter Brown 9; Lee Karpstein 5; William Hanser 1.
Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57 F-OT
|Columbia Falls;;13;20;5;15;10;—;63
|Bigfork;;16;13;14;10;4;—;57
COLUMBIA FALLS: .
BIGFORK: Bryce Gilliard 21; Wyatt Johnson 12; Levi Taylor 8; Isak Epperly 6; Colin Wade 5; Kyle Folwick 3; Cole Knopik 2.
Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42
|Great Falls Central;;18;8;22;16;—;64
|Winnett-Grass Range;;12;10;8;12;—;42
GREAT FALLS CENTRAL: Brandon Bliss 16; Kaiden Horner 15; Dillon Wasson 13; Relic Smith 9; Emerson Shepherd 6; Austin Armstrong 5.
WINNETT-GRASS RANGE: Walker Doman 15; Brady Bantz 8; Cooper Doman 6; Layton Tucek 6; Jace Dunkel 5; Kaden Siroky 2.
Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56
|Heart Butte;;18;25;22;16;—;81
|Dutton-Brady;;5;20;14;17;—;56
HEART BUTTE: Thomas Young Running Crane 18; Riley Reevis 17; Jude Reevis 15; Joe Murray 11; Marcus Rutherford 8; Frankie Calf Boss Ribs 7; Kyle Sactern 3; Natoyi Kipp 2.
DUTTON-BRADY: Kellan Doheny 22; Jake Feldmann 10; John Baringer 10; Tyler Ellsworth 7; Tyson Hemry 3; Aidan Reeve 2; Jayden Bucher 2.
Shelby 55, Fairfield 51
|Shelby;;12;13;10;20;—;55
|Fairfield;;12;11;9;19;—;51
SHELBY: Kyle McDermott 16; Rhett Reynolds 15; Randon Richman 10; Trenton Emerson 6; Kolby Lohr 5; Taylor Parsons 3.
FAIRFIELD: Kaelob Flores 14; Owen Cartwright-Gines 13; Brian Ward 8; Daniel Faith 8; Bryden Batson 4; Cooper Christensen 2; Tyson Schenk 2.
Shepherd 64, Forsyth 30
|Forsyth;;5;4;9;12;—;30
|Shepherd;;14;16;13;21;—;64
FORSYTH: Joey McDermott 13; Eli Johnson 7; Michael Sorenson 7; Connor Stahl 3.
SHEPHERD: Jaydin MacGillivray 18; Colton Zubach 14; Connor Hash 14; Sam Stene 5; Beau Coburn 4; Colt Hando 4; Mason Schlotter 3; Kolby Kring 2.
Turner 54, Dodson 49
|Dodson;;7;19;16;7;—;49
|Turner;;18;11;10;15;—;54
DODSON: Alex Werk 21; Kadin Racine 11; Michael Jaynes 10; Sebastian Best 4; Chaske Cliff 2; Cash Killeagle 1.
TURNER: Ryan Doyle 18; Trever Kimmel 17; Carson Maloney 8; Trent Billmayer 7; Shay Humphreys 2; Charlie Calvert 2.
Twin Bridges 45, Sheridan 40
|Twin Bridges;;17;10;8;10;—;45
|Sheridan;;13;8;8;11;—;40
