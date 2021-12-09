Thursday

Chinook 55, Cut Bank 47

Darby 65, Alberton-Superior 20

Ennis 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56

Fairfield 68, Missoula Loyola 44

Heart Butte 105, Two Eagle River 30

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 60, Absarokee 17

Park City 56, Sheridan 43

Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 46

Plenty Coups 77, Hays-Lodgepole 74

Plentywood 64, Bainville 53

