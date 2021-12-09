Thursday
Chinook 55, Cut Bank 47
Darby 65, Alberton-Superior 20
Ennis 67, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56
Fairfield 68, Missoula Loyola 44
Heart Butte 105, Two Eagle River 30
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 60, Absarokee 17
Park City 56, Sheridan 43
Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 46
Plenty Coups 77, Hays-Lodgepole 74
Plentywood 64, Bainville 53
