2C at Sidney

(5 teams advance)

Monday

Game 1: Circle vs. Savage, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Bainville vs. Plentywood, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Westby-Grenora vs. Richey-Lambert, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Culbertson vs. Brockton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4:30 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Fairview vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Froid-Lake vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 2 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m., semifinal

Game 12: Game 3 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 10 a.m., winner advances to divisionals

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 11:30 a.m., winner advances to divisionals

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 5 p.m., championship

Monday, Feb. 24

Game 16: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 6 p.m., winner fifth place, at Culbertson

