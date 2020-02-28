BOYS
Eastern A
At First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings
(4 teams advance)
Wednesday
Laurel 60, Sidney 41
Hardin 72, Glendive 34
Livingston 54, Havre 47
Thursday
Billings Central 66, Lewistown 43
Laurel 52, Miles City 37
Glendive 72, Sidney 48, loser out
Friday
Lewistown 47, Miles City 46, loser out
Havre 80, Glendive 68, loser out
Hardin 67, Livingston 33, semifinal
Game 10: Billings Central vs. Laurel, 5 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 11: Lewistown vs. Livingston, 9 a.m., loser out
Game 12: Havre vs. Game 10 loser, 9 a.m., loser out (at Rocky Mountain College)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m., third place
Game 14: Hardin vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship
Western A
at Ronan High School
(4 teams advance)
Thursday
Frenchtown 48, Polson 39
Butte Central 56, Ronan 30
Whitefish 49, Hamilton 42
Browning 67, Dillon 59
Friday
Polson 65, Ronan 55, loser out
Hamilton 52, Dillon 42, loser out
Game 7: Frenchtown vs. Butte Central, 3:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: Whitefish vs. Browning, 5 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: Hamilton vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 10: Polson vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m., third place
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship
Northern B
at Malta High School
(3 teams advance)
Thursday
Fairfield 59, Glasgow 42
Harlem 57, Rocky Boy 50
Wolf Point 64, Cut Bank 48
Shelby 60, Malta 46
Friday
Rocky Boy 60, Glasgow 48
Game 6: Cut Bank vs. Malta, 2;30 p.m.
Game 7: Fairfield vs. Harlem, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Wolf Point vs. Shelby, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.
Game 10: Rocky Boy vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., consolation
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m.
Western B
at Hamilton High School
(2 teams advance)
Thursday
Arlee 58, Eureka 51
Bigfork 48, Anaconda 43
Deer Lodge 54, Thompson Falls 42
Missoula Loyola 60, St. Ignatius 51
Friday
Anaconda 64, Eureka 53, loser out
Thompson Falls 62, St. Ignatius, 59, loser out
Game 13: Arlee vs. Bigfork, 3:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 14: Deer Lodge vs. Missoula Loyola, 5 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 17: Anaconda vs. Game 14 loser, 9 a.m., loser out
Game 18: Thompson Falls vs. Game 13 loser, 9 a.m., loser out
Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m., third place
Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m., championship
Eastern C
at Glasgow High School
(2 teams advance)
Wednesday
Fairview 50, Westby-Grenora 44
Dodson 71, Plentywood 64
Scobey 73, Richey-Lambert 50
Froid-Lake 58, Lustre Christian 51
Thursday
Westby-Grenora 57, Plentywood 46, loser out
Lustre Christian 55, Richey-Lambert 39, loser out
Fairview 59, Dodson 39, semifinal
Scobey 53, Froid-Lake 45, semifinal
Friday
Game 9: Lustre Christian vs. Dodson, 3 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Westby-Grenora vs. Froid-Lake, 4:30 p.m., loser out
Saturday
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., third place
Game 12: Fairview vs. Scobey, 6 p.m., championship
Northern C
at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls
(2 teams advance)
Wednesday
Big Sandy 58, Centerville 54
Belt 54, Sunburst 27
Thursday
Centerville 49, Sunburst 36, loser out
Fort Benton 61, Simms 44
Chinook 50, Roy-Winifred 45
Big Sandy 68, Heart Butte 65 (OT)
Friday
Centerville 73, Simms 60, loser out
Roy-Winifred 79, Heart Butte 50, loser out
Game 9: Belt vs. Fort Benton, 4 p.m., semifinal
Game 10: Chinook vs. Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 11: Roy-Winifred vs. Game 9 loser, 8 a.m., loser out
Game 12: Centerville vs. Game 10 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m., third place
Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5:30 p.m., championship
Monday
Challenge game if necessary, 5:30 p.m.
Western C
at Frenchtown High School
(2 teams advance)
Thursday
Manhattan Christian 77, St. Regis 43
Twin Bridges 58, Seeley-Swan 40
Harrison-Willow Creek 64, Darby 51
Gardiner 60, Plains 47
Friday
St. Regis 67, Seeley-Swan 28, loser out
Game 6: Plains vs. Darby, 2 p.m., loser out
Game 7: Manhattan Christian vs. Twin Bridges, 6:30 p.m., semifinal
Game 8: Harrison-Willow Creek vs. Gardiner, 8 p.m., semifinal
Saturday
Game 9: St. Regis vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m., loser out, at Frenchtown Middle School
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11 a.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., third place
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship
