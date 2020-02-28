BOYS

Eastern A

At First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings

(4 teams advance)

Wednesday

Laurel 60, Sidney 41

Hardin 72, Glendive 34

Livingston 54, Havre 47

Thursday

Billings Central 66, Lewistown 43

Laurel 52, Miles City 37

Glendive 72, Sidney 48, loser out

Friday

Lewistown 47, Miles City 46, loser out

Havre 80, Glendive 68, loser out

Hardin 67, Livingston 33, semifinal

Game 10: Billings Central vs. Laurel, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: Lewistown vs. Livingston, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 12: Havre vs. Game 10 loser, 9 a.m., loser out (at Rocky Mountain College)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Game 14: Hardin vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Western A

at Ronan High School

(4 teams advance)

Thursday

Frenchtown 48, Polson 39

Butte Central 56, Ronan 30

Whitefish 49, Hamilton 42

Browning 67, Dillon 59

Friday

Polson 65, Ronan 55, loser out

Hamilton 52, Dillon 42, loser out

Game 7: Frenchtown vs. Butte Central, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Whitefish vs. Browning, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: Hamilton vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Polson vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Northern B

at Malta High School

(3 teams advance)

Thursday

Fairfield 59, Glasgow 42

Harlem 57, Rocky Boy 50

Wolf Point 64, Cut Bank 48

Shelby 60, Malta 46

Friday

Rocky Boy 60, Glasgow 48

Game 6: Cut Bank vs. Malta, 2;30 p.m.

Game 7: Fairfield vs. Harlem, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Wolf Point vs. Shelby, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Rocky Boy vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., consolation

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. 

Western B

at Hamilton High School

(2 teams advance)

Thursday

Arlee 58, Eureka 51

Bigfork 48, Anaconda 43

Deer Lodge 54, Thompson Falls 42

Missoula Loyola 60, St. Ignatius 51

Friday

Anaconda 64, Eureka 53, loser out

Thompson Falls 62, St. Ignatius, 59, loser out

Game 13: Arlee vs. Bigfork, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 14: Deer Lodge vs. Missoula Loyola, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 17: Anaconda vs. Game 14 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 18: Thompson Falls vs. Game 13 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Eastern C

at Glasgow High School

(2 teams advance)

Wednesday

Fairview 50, Westby-Grenora 44

Dodson 71, Plentywood 64

Scobey 73, Richey-Lambert 50

Froid-Lake 58, Lustre Christian 51

Thursday

Westby-Grenora 57, Plentywood 46, loser out

Lustre Christian 55, Richey-Lambert 39, loser out

Fairview 59, Dodson 39, semifinal

Scobey 53, Froid-Lake 45, semifinal

Friday

Game 9: Lustre Christian vs. Dodson, 3 p.m., loser out 

Game 10: Westby-Grenora vs. Froid-Lake, 4:30 p.m., loser out

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Game 12: Fairview vs. Scobey, 6 p.m., championship

Northern C

at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls

(2 teams advance)

Wednesday

Big Sandy 58, Centerville 54

Belt 54, Sunburst 27

Thursday

Centerville 49, Sunburst 36, loser out

Fort Benton 61, Simms 44

Chinook 50, Roy-Winifred 45

Big Sandy 68, Heart Butte 65 (OT)

Friday

Centerville 73, Simms 60, loser out

Roy-Winifred 79, Heart Butte 50, loser out

Game 9: Belt vs. Fort Benton, 4 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Chinook vs. Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: Roy-Winifred vs. Game 9 loser, 8 a.m., loser out

Game 12: Centerville vs. Game 10 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 5:30 p.m., championship

Monday

Challenge game if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Western C

at Frenchtown High School

(2 teams advance)

Thursday

Manhattan Christian 77, St. Regis 43

Twin Bridges 58, Seeley-Swan 40

Harrison-Willow Creek 64, Darby 51

Gardiner 60, Plains 47

Friday

St. Regis 67, Seeley-Swan 28, loser out

Game 6: Plains vs. Darby, 2 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Manhattan Christian vs. Twin Bridges, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Harrison-Willow Creek vs. Gardiner, 8 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: St. Regis vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m., loser out, at Frenchtown Middle School

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m., championship

