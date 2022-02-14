BOYS

Westby-Grenora 47, Culbertson 44

Westby-Grenora;;21;5;8;13;—;47
Culbertson;;10;11;8;15;—;44

WESTBY-GRENORA: Field Erik 20; Carson Solberg 9; Ledger Pulvermacher 7; Cole Gebhardt 6; Spencer Rudningen 5.

CULBERTSON: Colin Avance 15; Maurice Bighorn 11; Isaiah Bighorn 11; Payton Perkins 5; James Kirkaldie 2; Bridger Salvevold 0; Shea Scott 0.

Tags

Load comments