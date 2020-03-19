Boys basketball

2C

All-conference

First team: Alex Schriver, Sr., Fairview; Josh Herron, Sr., Fairview; Cody Asbeck, Sr., Fairview; Colt Miller, Jr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Javonne Nesbit, So., Froid-Medicine Lake; Bode Miller, So., Froid-Medicine Lake; Jack Solberg, Sr., Westby-Grenora; Tyson Flickinger, Sr., Plentywood; Grady Gonsioroski, So., Richey-Lambert; Derek Bowker, Sr., Bainville

Second team: Darian Holecek, Jr., Westby-Grenora; Eli Williams, Sr., Culbertson; Owen Nelson, Sr., Westby-Grenora; Reese Wirtz, So., Plentywood; Jesse Strickland, So., Bainville; Blake Lien, Sr., Richey-Lambert; Gabe Granada, Sr., Culbertson; Blayne Hubing, Sr., Circle; Caleb Senner, Jr., Richey-Lambert; Beau Beery, Fr., Circle

