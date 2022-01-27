Thursday
Arlee 56, Anaconda 55
Big Sandy 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49
Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Bozeman 65, Belgrade 30
Browning 66, Shelby 53
Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51
Columbus 57, Joliet 50
Drummond 45, Sheridan 24
Florence-Carlton 74, Stevensville 54
Hardin 74, Lockwood 69
Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Shields Valley 34
Helena 56, Butte 42
Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 37
Laurel 48, Miles City 41
Lodge Grass 69, Colstrip 60
Malta 44, Glasgow 43
Manhattan Christian 67, Lone Peak 22
Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50
Missoula Hellgate 47, Kalispell Glacier 41
Red Lodge 67, Huntley Project 51
Rocky Boy 77, Harlem 62
Scobey 44, Fairview 39
St. Ignatius 74, Ronan 70
Three Forks 68, Whitehall 43
Victor 39, Valley Christian 38
White Sulphur Springs 53, Lincoln 39
Winnett-Grass Range 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.