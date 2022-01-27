Thursday

Arlee 56, Anaconda 55

Big Sandy 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49

Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman Gallatin 46

Bozeman 65, Belgrade 30

Browning 66, Shelby 53

Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51

Columbus 57, Joliet 50

Drummond 45, Sheridan 24

Florence-Carlton 74, Stevensville 54

Hardin 74, Lockwood 69

Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Shields Valley 34

Helena 56, Butte 42

Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 37

Laurel 48, Miles City 41

Lodge Grass 69, Colstrip 60

Malta 44, Glasgow 43

Manhattan Christian 67, Lone Peak 22

Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50

Missoula Hellgate 47, Kalispell Glacier 41

Red Lodge 67, Huntley Project 51

Rocky Boy 77, Harlem 62

Scobey 44, Fairview 39

St. Ignatius 74, Ronan 70

Three Forks 68, Whitehall 43

Victor 39, Valley Christian 38

White Sulphur Springs 53, Lincoln 39

Winnett-Grass Range 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39

