Class AA Basketball Standings

Final

Eastern AA Boys

  Conf.
 Great Falls  13-1
 Billings Skyview  11-3
 Bozeman  10-4
 Billings Senior  8-6
 Billings West  7-7
 Great Falls CMR  3-11
 Belgrade  2-12
 Bozeman Gallatin  2-12
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Eastern AA Girls

  Conf.
 Billings West  13-1
 Bozeman  11-3
 Billings Skyview  10-4
 Billings Senior  8-6
 Great Falls  8-6
 Great Falls CMR  4-10
 Belgrade  1-13
 Bozeman Gallatin  1-13
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA Boys

  Conf.
 Missoula Sentinel  13-1
 Missoula Hellgate  10-4
 Helena Capital  8-6
 Butte  7-7
 Kalispell Flathead  6-8
 Missoula Big Sky  6-8
 Kalispell Glacier  6-8
 Helena  0-14
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA Girls

  Conf.
 Missoula Hellgate  13-1
 Helena Capital  13-1
 Missoula Sentinel  8-6
 Kalispell Glacier  8-6
 Helena  6-7
 Butte  4-10
 Kalispell Flathead  2-12
 Missoula Big Sky  1-12
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Tags

Load comments