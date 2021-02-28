Class AA Basketball Standings
Final
Eastern AA Boys
|Conf.
|Great Falls
|13-1
|Billings Skyview
|11-3
|Bozeman
|10-4
|Billings Senior
|8-6
|Billings West
|7-7
|Great Falls CMR
|3-11
|Belgrade
|2-12
|Bozeman Gallatin
|2-12
Eastern AA Girls
|Conf.
|Billings West
|13-1
|Bozeman
|11-3
|Billings Skyview
|10-4
|Billings Senior
|8-6
|Great Falls
|8-6
|Great Falls CMR
|4-10
|Belgrade
|1-13
|Bozeman Gallatin
|1-13
Western AA Boys
|Conf.
|Missoula Sentinel
|13-1
|Missoula Hellgate
|10-4
|Helena Capital
|8-6
|Butte
|7-7
|Kalispell Flathead
|6-8
|Missoula Big Sky
|6-8
|Kalispell Glacier
|6-8
|Helena
|0-14
Western AA Girls
|Conf.
|Missoula Hellgate
|13-1
|Helena Capital
|13-1
|Missoula Sentinel
|8-6
|Kalispell Glacier
|8-6
|Helena
|6-7
|Butte
|4-10
|Kalispell Flathead
|2-12
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-12
