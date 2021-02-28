Class AA

State play-in games

Eastern AA

Boys

Thursday

No. 8 Bozeman Gallatin at No. 1 Great Falls, 6 p.m.

N. 7 Belgrade at No. 2 Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Billings West at No. 4 Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

Friday

No. 6 Great Falls CMR at No. 3 Bozeman, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

No. 8 Bozeman Gallatin at No. 1 Billings West, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Belgrade at No. 2 Bozeman, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Great Falls CMR at No. 3 Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Great Falls at No. 4 Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

Western AA

Boys

Tuesday

No. 7 Kalispell Glacier at No. 2 Missoula Hellgate, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 8 Helena at No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, 6 p.m.

Thursday

No. 6 Missoula Big Sky at No. 3 Helena Capital, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Kalispell Flathead at No. 4 Butte, 5 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

N. 8 Missoula Big Sky at No. 1 Missoula Hellgate, 6 p.m.

N. 7 Kalispell Flathead at No. 2 Helena Capital, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Butte at Missoula Sentinel, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Helena at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, 5 p.m.

