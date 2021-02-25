Class AA boys basketball scores list
Thursday
Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 47
Great Falls 58, Billings Skyview 40
Helena Capital 58, Butte 55
Missoula Hellgate 65, Missoula Big Sky 36
Missoula Sentinel 59, Helena 45
